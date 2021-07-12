"I was doing fine but all of a sudden got super emotional," Amanda Kloots said of sending her son Elvis off to preschool without husband Nick Cordero

Amanda Kloots Says Late Husband Nick Cordero 'Should Be Here' on Son Elvis' First Day of Preschool

Amanda Kloots has bittersweet feelings as her son Elvis Eduardo heads off to his first day of preschool.

The Talk co-host, 39, shared on Instagram Monday that today was her 2-year-old son's first day of preschool and that she got "super emotional" without late husband Nick Cordero by her side.

The mom of one posted an adorable picture of Elvis to commemorate his educational milestone, writing, "First day of preschool! These were all of my emotions this morning 😭🤪🥳😫😍"

In the photo, Elvis flashes a smile outside his front door while holding a colorful "about me" chalkboard.

On Kloots' Instagram Story, she showed her followers the kid-friendly lunch she packed for her little boy as well the Ziploc bag she filled with a change of clothes.

She also snapped a picture of Elvis' first day of school outfit, which included a smiley face shirt and short set and sneakers with dinosaurs.

Alongside a photo of her son's backpack, Kloots revealed she was "doing fine but all of a sudden got super emotional" as she got Elvis ready for school.

"Another part of grief you have to face that you don't realize until the moment. Nick should be here. We should be doing this together. Chin up. Brave face," the television personality wrote.

Cordero died last July at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after a months-long battle with COVID-19, during which he was put on a ventilator and had to have his leg amputated. He was 41 years old.

Kloots recently honored the late Broadway star on the one-year anniversary of his death, sharing a montage of images featuring the couple and their son.

"Today hurts, there is no other way around it," Kloots began. "One year ago you left us and became our angel in heaven. You were surrounded by so much love and Led Zeppelin playing on Spotify-no doubt that was your doing, not mine. What happened was unthinkable, losing you was my biggest fear. I used to tell you all the time, 'Don't you dare go anywhere. If I lost you, I don't know what I'd do.' "

She went on to say that "there hasn't been a day this year" when her husband wasn't "missed, thought about and talked about."

"Thank you for being our guardian angel, for sending me signs, for being my DJ in heaven," Kloots addressed Cordero. "I know you're just 2 [inches] away. We only had a few short years together but they were filled with so much love, laughter, adventure, dreams, change and growth. It was my 'Nick era' and I'll have it forever."

In June, Kloots paid tribute to Cordero on Father's Day with a heartfelt Instagram post.

"Happy Fathers Day to my late husband, Nick. This is the last photo I have of Nick and Elvis on my phone and one of my favorites," she wrote alongside a snap of her late husband and son Elvis smiling together. "Nick always wanted to be a Dad and loved Elvis more than anything in the world."