Amanda Kloots Is Preparing for Son Elvis' Grief Over Dad Nick Cordero's Death: 'It's Coming'

"I'm always trying to incorporate Nick into Elvis' life," the Tell Me Your Dreams author tells PEOPLE exclusively

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 13, 2023 02:08 PM
Amanda Kloots and Son Elvis
Photo: Amanda Kloots/instagram

Amanda Kloots is doing the best she can to prepare both herself and son Elvis, 3, for dealing with the death of his father, Nick Cordero.

"There have been some times where he has gotten sad where we're talking about Nick and he says, 'But Dada died,' " the children's author tells PEOPLE exclusively while discussing her book, Tell Me Your Dreams, out now. "And then he'll get very, very sad, which is heartbreaking as a parent, obviously. Because in a way, I haven't had yet to deal too much with Elvis' grief."

"It's coming, and that'll be a whole new layer for me and my grief and helping him get through that and understanding that. So that's coming up for me. I know it's not probably too long away."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Actor Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots attend the "Going In Style" New York Premiere at SVA Theatre on March 30, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage) ; https://www.instagram.com/p/CiNi9owrE6v/ amandakloots Verified Back to school! 🍎 5h
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage; amandakloots/Instagram

The Broadway actor died at 41 after a long and complicated battle with COVID on July 5, 2020, shortly after their son's first birthday.

Because Elvis was too young to remember his father, The Talk co-host makes sure his memory is kept alive every day.

"I'm always trying to incorporate Nick into Elvis's life," Kloots, 41, says. "Because he left this earth and Elvis was one year old so Elvis does not have memories of his dad."

Amanda Kloots Talks Anticipation of Processing Son Elvis' Grief as He Gets Older: 'I Know It's Coming'

The former professional dancer is hopeful her son can utilize her latest children's book to bring his father to life in his dreams.

"I'm constantly trying to either tell Elvis about his father or what this book does, which is basically, saying to Elvis, 'You're going to go to sleep and you don't have your dad on earth, but you have him in your dreams,' " says Kloots, who even has illustrations in the book to look like their family.

"And in your dreams, you can do anything. So you get to go on these awesome adventures with your dad and you can tell me all about it when you wake up. Tell me everything you did and who you saw and what you built and all the things that you got to do with your dad in your dreams."

Amanda Kloots Talks Anticipation of Processing Son Elvis' Grief as He Gets Older: 'I Know It's Coming'
courtesy amanda kloots

Kloots hopes her body of literature will help other children who have lost parents and loved ones navigate the difficult topic, too.

"I think a lot about how parents have to talk to their kids about loss and death and how hard it is," Kloots shares. "I think this book is a great tool for parents to start introducing that idea to them. Where you lost your grandparent, you get to see them in your dreams. You lost your sibling, see them in your dreams. You lost your parent, you get to see them in your dreams. They're not gone, they're just a part of your dreams."

Related Articles
Amanda Kloots
Amanda Kloots Isn't Prepared for Son Elvis, 3, to Ask About Nick Cordero: 'He Doesn't Understand'
Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots attend the Broadway Opening Night After Party for 'A Bronx Tale' at The Marriot Marquis Hotel on December 1, 2016 in New York City.
Amanda Kloots Recalls Her 'Last Trip Ever' with Late Husband Nick Cordero: 'The Most Perfect Days' 
nick cordero, amanda kloots
Amanda Kloots Recalls Leaving Nick Cordero at the Hospital 3 Years Ago: 'I Wish I Could Go Back in Time'
nick cordero, amanda kloots
Amanda Kloots Reveals Nick Cordero's Mom Lesley Has Died: 'The Definition of Resilience'
Amanda Kloots Elvis Christmas
Amanda Kloots Shares Scenes from Christmas Celebration with Son Elvis and Family: 'Greatest Gift'
Amanda Kloots home
Amanda Kloots on Her First Home Without Late Husband Nick Cordero: 'I Was Terrified to Move'
Amanda Kloots home
Amanda Kloots Honors Nick Cordero While Filming with Their Son Elvis in CBS's 'Fit for Christmas'
Amanda Kloots https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj6yDNWLi4u/?hl=en amandakloots Verified We have ice cream dates 🤍 1w
Amanda Kloots' Son Elvis, 3, Looks All Grown Up in New Photo: He 'Brings Me Joy'
Amanda Kloots
Amanda Kloots Has Gone on 'Lots of Dates' Since Losing Nick Cordero: 'I'm Wanting a Really Good Person'
Amanda Kloots attends Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine: A Tribute to Bob Saget at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on September 21, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Amanda Kloots Shares What She's Telling Son Elvis as He's 'Started Asking Where His Dad Is'
amanda kloots son elvis
Amanda Kloots Recalls Emotional Moment Son Elvis Embodied Late Dad Nick Cordero's Spirit
Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero
Amanda Kloots Celebrates Nick Cordero's Birthday: 'I Wish I Could Spoil You Rotten Today'
amanda kloots
Amanda Kloots Says Grieving Husband Nick Cordero 'Never Ends' — but She Still Sees Signs 'to This Day'
Amanda Kloots, Nick Cordero
Amanda Kloots Has 'Completely Reframed' the Day Nick Cordero Died as His New Birthday
Amanda Kloots, Nick Cordero, Adam Driver
Amanda Kloots Wants Adam Driver to Play Late Husband Nick Cordero in Upcoming Movie: 'Dream Casting'
Amanda Kloots home
Amanda Kloots Says Son Elvis Would Start 'Crying' When She Went on Dates: 'I Feel Guilt'