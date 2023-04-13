Amanda Kloots Is Preparing for Son Elvis' Grief Over Dad Nick Cordero's Death: 'It's Coming'

Amanda Kloots is doing the best she can to prepare both herself and son Elvis, 3, for dealing with the death of his father, Nick Cordero.

"There have been some times where he has gotten sad where we're talking about Nick and he says, 'But Dada died,' " the children's author tells PEOPLE exclusively while discussing her book, Tell Me Your Dreams, out now. "And then he'll get very, very sad, which is heartbreaking as a parent, obviously. Because in a way, I haven't had yet to deal too much with Elvis' grief."

"It's coming, and that'll be a whole new layer for me and my grief and helping him get through that and understanding that. So that's coming up for me. I know it's not probably too long away."

The Broadway actor died at 41 after a long and complicated battle with COVID on July 5, 2020, shortly after their son's first birthday.

Because Elvis was too young to remember his father, The Talk co-host makes sure his memory is kept alive every day.

"I'm always trying to incorporate Nick into Elvis's life," Kloots, 41, says. "Because he left this earth and Elvis was one year old so Elvis does not have memories of his dad."

The former professional dancer is hopeful her son can utilize her latest children's book to bring his father to life in his dreams.

"I'm constantly trying to either tell Elvis about his father or what this book does, which is basically, saying to Elvis, 'You're going to go to sleep and you don't have your dad on earth, but you have him in your dreams,' " says Kloots, who even has illustrations in the book to look like their family.

"And in your dreams, you can do anything. So you get to go on these awesome adventures with your dad and you can tell me all about it when you wake up. Tell me everything you did and who you saw and what you built and all the things that you got to do with your dad in your dreams."

Kloots hopes her body of literature will help other children who have lost parents and loved ones navigate the difficult topic, too.

"I think a lot about how parents have to talk to their kids about loss and death and how hard it is," Kloots shares. "I think this book is a great tool for parents to start introducing that idea to them. Where you lost your grandparent, you get to see them in your dreams. You lost your sibling, see them in your dreams. You lost your parent, you get to see them in your dreams. They're not gone, they're just a part of your dreams."