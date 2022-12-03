Amanda Kloots Honors Nick Cordero While Filming with Their Son Elvis in CBS's 'Fit for Christmas'

The TV movie's star and co-writer tells PEOPLE exclusively how she honored her late husband as their toddler makes his acting debut

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 3, 2022 11:00 AM

Amanda Kloots had a little piece of husband Nick Cordero with her when she filmed her CBS holiday television movie Fit For Christmas alongside their son, Elvis Eduardo, 3, who makes his acting debut in this Sunday's premiere.

"He was a pro," the 40-year-old star and co-writer tells PEOPLE exclusively of Elvis. "It was insane. He had one little line and we were practicing it and the first take, he nailed it. [He] did it perfect."

Despite her toddler acting like he's ready for his first Emmy Award, she's hoping to keep him off camera at least for a little while.

"I was like, 'No more for you,' " Kloots jokes. "I will encourage him to do whatever he wants to do. As long as he is happy and fulfilled in life, I will support him. I just want him to be a happy little boy."

In the film, Kloots plays Audrey, a fitness enthusiast who's obsessed with Christmas living in Mistletoe, Montana. Kloots stars alongside mysterious businessman Griffin, played by actor Paul Greene. The two begin a holiday romance that eventually complicates his plans to turn the local community fitness center where Audrey teaches into a more lucrative spot for the town.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Amanda Kloots, Fit for Christmas
Michael Courtney/CBS

"The nod to Nick was actually so crazy," says Kloots. "I was leaving to shoot one day and it was cold that morning so I grabbed his [Nick's] flannel shirt that I wear a lot when I just want to feel like he's with me and I put it on."

When Kloots, who also serves as a Co-EP on the project, and her crew had to change a scene at the last minute, she enlisted Cordero's help without even noticing what she was doing.

"They're frantically running around, trying to figure out what I could wear for this scene that was going to be in the daytime, that now is going to be at 4:00 a.m. and I said to them, 'I have the perfect thing.' I went and grabbed his flannel," she says.

Amanda Kloots, Nick Cordero
Amanda Kloots/Instagram

"The scene is with my dad in the movie and I was like, 'I'm just going to wear this. It's like I put on my dad's flannel, but it's Nick's.' It really is a beautiful scene because in the scene, the dad is saying, 'Sometimes, your life path takes a different journey.'"

The Talk co-host and Cordero married in New York City in 2017 and relocated to Los Angeles at the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 when their son was just 9-months-old. The Broadway actor passed away in July 2020 from COVID-19.

Kloots almost didn't bring the shirt to set that day which made the nod to Cordero extra special.

Amanda Kloots home
Sonja Flemming/CBS

"It was so crazy though because I wasn't even going to bring it," Kloots shares while holding back tears. "I was just like, 'Oh, I'll just bring Nick's flannel,' and then it ended up being the perfect thing to wear for that, especially for that scene. It was really nice."

The fitness instructor knows her husband would be so proud of her television movie debut, too.

"I think one hundred percent," Kloots says of Cordero's feelings. "I definitely felt him there and he was such an amazing actor, so there were a lot of times that I would just say to him, 'Alright, can you be with me today? This is a bigger scene or whatever.'"

"The first day we started, I remember just being like, 'All right, honey. Bring on your magical acting power so I could do a good job in this,' because I really wanted to do a good job. I wanted to make this character as real as possible because I know that these movies are heightened and not as real as a lot of things, but I wanted to make her very real, as real possible."

Amanda Kloots, Fit for Christmas
Michael Courtney/CBS

On top of Fit For Christmas' upcoming release, Kloots is getting in the holiday spirit by helping others alongside her co-hosts at The Talk. The show just launched a new segment called "The Talk Sleighs The Holidays" and "Holiday Wish List Giveaways," which will give away almost $4 million worth of prizes to single parents, foster parents, essential workers and community charity volunteers in the audience.

"As a single parent, it's so nice to be able to give them these giveaways," Kloots says. "It's so amazing. It's so fun to do these giveaways and see the audience's reaction. We have the best audience at The Talk. They're so full of energy. They're so devoted to our show and such just happy fans every day."

Fit For Christmas airs Sunday, Dec. 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. The Talk airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/1 PM PT on CBS and streams on Paramount+

Related Articles
Amanda Kloots
Amanda Kloots Has Gone on 'Lots of Dates' Since Losing Nick Cordero: 'I'm Wanting a Really Good Person'
Amanda Kloots home
Amanda Kloots on Her First Home Without Late Husband Nick Cordero: 'I Was Terrified to Move'
Amanda Kloots
Amanda Kloots Isn't Prepared for Son Elvis, 3, to Ask About Nick Cordero: 'He Doesn't Understand'
https://www.instagram.com/amandakloots/?hl=en. Amanda Kloots/Instagram
Amanda Kloots and Son Elvis Celebrate Thanksgiving as He Points Out Mom on Billboard
Amanda Kloots Says Work/Life Balance as a Mother Is 'Hard
Amanda Kloots Says Work-Life Balance as a Mother Is 'Hard': 'We Were Both in Tears Today'
Amanda Kloots https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj6yDNWLi4u/?hl=en amandakloots Verified We have ice cream dates 🤍 1w
Amanda Kloots' Son Elvis, 3, Looks All Grown Up in New Photo: He 'Brings Me Joy'
Actor Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots attend the "Going In Style" New York Premiere at SVA Theatre on March 30, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage) ; https://www.instagram.com/p/CiNi9owrE6v/ amandakloots Verified Back to school! 🍎 5h
Amanda Kloots Shares Son Elvis' Adorable Dance While Taking First Day of School Photo
Amanda Kloots attends Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine: A Tribute to Bob Saget at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on September 21, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Amanda Kloots Shares What She's Telling Son Elvis as He's 'Started Asking Where His Dad Is'
Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero
Amanda Kloots Celebrates Nick Cordero's Birthday: 'I Wish I Could Spoil You Rotten Today'
Amanda Kloots’ Son Elvis Remembers Late Dad Nick Cordero in School Project: ‘For Work, Daddy Danced’
Amanda Kloots' Son Elvis Remembers Late Dad Nick Cordero in School Project: 'For Work, Daddy Danced'
Amanda Kloots Instagram
Amanda Kloots Shares 'Favorite' Video of Late Nick Cordero and Son Elvis: 'I Watch It and Smile'
amanda kloots son elvis
Amanda Kloots Recalls Emotional Moment Son Elvis Embodied Late Dad Nick Cordero's Spirit
Amanda Kloots
Amanda Kloots Remembers Nick Cordero on Second Anniversary of His Death: 'I Will Celebrate With Him'
amanda kloots
Amanda Kloots Reveals She Tested Positive for COVID, Will Miss 'The Talk' to Quarantine
amanda kloots
Amanda Kloots Will Spend the Second Anniversary of Husband Nick Cordero's Death at Her 'Safe Haven'
Amanda Kloots, Nick Cordero
Amanda Kloots Has 'Completely Reframed' the Day Nick Cordero Died as His New Birthday