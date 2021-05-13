Amanda Kloots Gets Emotional Over 'Mom Guilt,' Says It's a 'Battle on a Daily Basis'

Amanda Kloots revealed she had a "massive breakdown" at home as she tried to juggle her work responsibilities and caring for son Elvis, who turns 2 next month

Amanda Kloots is opening up about her struggles as a working single mom.

During Wednesday's episode of The Talk, the 39-year-old co-host got emotional as she discussed feeling the daily pressures of "mom guilt" as she juggles her responsibilities between work and caring for her son Elvis Eduardo, who turns 2 next month.

Kloots, who shares her son with her late husband Nick Cordero, revealed that she had a "massive breakdown" before leaving for work that morning.

"What you don't know, at home, is that I had a massive breakdown this morning," Kloots began. "I'm just going to try to speak for the moms out there. It is hard and you know, even being a single mom, I'm going to say it's harder, and I have a lot of help."

"I have a manny and a nanny, and amazing friends who will literally help me at any moment of the day," she continued.

Before heading out to work on Wednesday, Kloots, whose husband spent 13 weeks in the ICU before he died last July from COVID-19 complications at age 41, said she was trying to balance making her coffee, answering emails and texts and being with her son at the same time.

"I think to myself I could put on Trash Truck and he would be okay," she recalled. "But then I think to myself, 'No Amanda, these are the two hours of my morning that I get to spend with him and I'm gonna put him in front of a TV?' "

"It is a battle on a daily basis and it's really hard," the mom of one admitted. "I rush home as soon as I can because these are the precious hours that I get to spend with him before I put him down for bed."

"Some mornings are beautiful and it's like why are they working out so well today? And then you have mornings, like today, where before you can even leave the house, you're in tears," she said, beginning to get emotional.

"You don't have your person there to be like, you're doing great, and that's really tough," she added, getting choked up.

Earlier this month, Kloots opened up about grieving Cordero 10 months after his death.

"I was told grief would feel lighter with time. I'm not sure I'm finding that to be true," she wrote on Instagram. "I think, in time you learn tools and ways to help you cope, but in general time has been harder for me. It's the every day moments I really miss, the emptiness and loneliness that time allows to set in."

"As Elvis grows I can't help to ache that Nick isn't here seeing him grow," continued Kloots. "Wondering how they would interact and play? That guts me most of the time. He would have loved this stage that Elvis is in right now."

Kloots said she tries taking "comfort in knowing that this grief rollercoaster isn't a fun ride for anyone and that we are all riding blindfolded not knowing what hill, twist or turn will come next."