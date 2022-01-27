Amanda Kloots Shares 'Favorite' Video of Late Nick Cordero and Son Elvis: 'I Watch It and Smile'

Amanda Kloots is looking back with love.

On Instagram Wednesday, Kloots, 39, posted a touching throwback video of her late husband Nick Cordero feeding their son Elvis Eduardo, now 2, when he was a baby. In the clip, the Broadway star — who died from COVID-19 in July 2020 — mimicked eating Elvis' food, before feeding him and cheering when he took a bite.

"This video of Nick and Elvis was taken exactly two years ago today. It popped up on my phone memories today," Kloots wrote below. "It might be my favorite father/son moment I caught on camera. It used to make me too sad to watch, but now I watch it and smile."

Reflecting on the loss of her husband, The Talk co-host continued, "I think the most important lesson we learn in losing life is how to live life. There's been a lot of loss recently and it really got me thinking about what death teaches us? What lessons can we learn?"

Noting that it could just be "a stage of grief I'm passing through," Kloots added, "I don't know, but I'm in a phase of throwing caution to the wind!"

Cordero died at age 41 on July 5, 2020, after spending 90 days in the hospital for COVID-related complications. Following his tragic death, Kloots has shared family footage on social media, as well as sweet moments of Elvis keeping his father's legacy alive.

Late last year, the mom posted an adorable photo of her son strutting down the street in a sweater reading "Live Your Life" — the title of Cordero's one-man show and posthumous album of the same name.

In the snap, the toddler seriously marched down the sidewalk in a navy sweater and bright green sunglasses. "Live Your Life," Kloots captioned the snap.

In 2020, Kloots opened up to PEOPLE about the ways in which she honors her late husband every day.

At the time, the star said and Elvis often begin their mornings by playing some of Cordero's music, and every night before bed they look at photos of him. "We say goodnight to Dad and give Nick a kiss," she told PEOPLE.

The fitness instructor and founder of AK! Fitness also explained that she already sees the similarities that her husband and their son share.

"Elvis is just calm and cool. He gets along with everybody. I think that's very much Nick," she said.

Elvis, according to Kloots, also always cheers her up when she is down. "Anytime I'm sad, he brightens my mood in two seconds," she explained. "He looks at me with his big smile and his little teeth, and I'm instantly transported into a different mood."