Amanda Kloots Says Son Elvis Would Start 'Crying' When She Went on Dates: 'I Feel Guilt'

Amanda Kloots shares 3-year-old son Elvis with late husband Nick Cordero, who died from COVID-19 in 2020

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on December 2, 2022 03:56 PM
Amanda Kloots home
Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Amanda Kloots is opening up about the difficulties of dating as a single mom after losing husband Nick Cordero.

Appearing on a recent episode of Jana Kramer's podcast Whine Down, the TV personality, 40, discussed the challenges that both she and her 3-year-old son Elvis Eduardo face when it comes to her going on dates.

"I have not dated a lot. This is the first time I'm dating, at 40 years old," she shared. "I would make all this effort to go on these dates … Elvis would be crying at the door, I'd be walking away being like, 'Why am I leaving my son to go meet this person I don't even know? I'm stressed out now. I feel guilt.' "

She noted that she hasn't been on any dates in the last two months, which she feels "totally fine about."

"I'm so happy, I love it," she added. "I love not having to stress."

Amanda Kloots and Son Elvis
Amanda Kloots/instagram

Kloots and the Broadway actor moved to Los Angeles from New York City during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 when Elvis was just 9 months old. Shortly after their move, Cordero fell ill with the virus and suffered many complications, including needing his leg amputated and being placed into a coma.

On July 5, 2020, Cordero died from complications, leaving Kloots behind to care for their son.

Speaking to PEOPLE about looking for love again, The Talk co-host said she's been "very focused on Elvis and our relationship and work, which has been actually wonderful and very fulfilling."

When it comes to what she's looking for, the professional dancer admits she wants it to feel right.

"I'm extremely picky," Kloots shared. "I always have been. I know it sounds silly, but I just hope that they naturally walk into my life. I'm not putting any pressure on it."

Kloots admitted she's not closed off to the idea of having more children, either.

"I am open to all of it," she said. "I'm open to a blended family. I'm open to the possibility of trying to have another child. I'm open to the fact that I feel so lucky and blessed that I have a beautiful, healthy little boy, and if that is what God gives me, then I'm perfectly happy with that too. I really am not setting any parameters on any of that."

