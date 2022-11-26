Amanda Kloots and Son Elvis Celebrate Thanksgiving as He Points Out Mom on Billboard

The 3-year-old boy spotted his mom on a billboard for her new film Fit for Christmas in a fast food parking lot

By
Published on November 26, 2022 06:20 PM
Photo: Amanda Kloots/Instagram

Amanda Kloots' son Elvis Eduardo knows his mother well!

Just in time for Thanksgiving, the TV host, 40, shared photos of her 3-year-old son as he pointed out a billboard with his mom's face on it.

In the photos, Elvis — who Amanda shares with late husband Nick Cordero — can be seen pointing from a Jack in the Box parking lot, where a billboard of his mother's upcoming CBS original movie, Fit for Christmas, stands.

Amanda Kloots/Instagram

One image, showing the boy sitting in the back of the car looking at the billboard, was captioned with the sentence, "Took him to Jack in the Box to see if he noticed anything."

Of course, Elvis did, as the following image on Kloots' Instagram story shows him standing proudly when he recognizes his mother's face next to that of a costar.

After seeing his mother on a billboard, Elvis and Amanda, 40, posed for a cute family pic with a fitting "Happy Thanksgiving" sticker added to it. Both were wearing cozy seasonal flannels and showing off big smiles on turkey day.

Amanda Kloots/Instagram

In a heartfelt Instagram caption in August, The Talk co-host opened up about how it was becoming "harder and harder" to say goodbye to her son — two years after Cordero died of COVID complications. "We were both in tears today, holding each other tight, doing our handshake, hugging and kissing over and over. This is new…these types of goodbyes," she wrote alongside a photo of them kissing on the beach. "He understands now when I have to leave him."

"The work/life balance as a working mother is so hard," Kloots continued. "I love work and I love my son. It's an emotional rollercoaster that I don't think you can fully understand until you do."

Amanda Kloots/Instagram

While Elvis pointed up to his mother's picture on a billboard this week, Amanda isn't the only star in the family. Elvis, too, will be making an appearance in the film, Amanda revealed earlier this year. "I think Nick would be proud that we are making our first movie in Canada," she shared in another Instagram post.

Kloots added that her little one "nailed his scene" after he "said his line on cue, improvised from take to take and even yelled 'action.'"

"It was so fun having him on set with me making Christmas magic," she wrote.

Fit for Christmas, which follows a "Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor" who finds a holiday romance with a "mysterious businessman," will air on Dec. 4 on CBS.

