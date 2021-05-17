Amanda Kloots Shares Sweet Photo of Son Elvis Wearing Late Dad Nick Cordero's Hat by His Guitars

Amanda Kloots shares son Elvis with her late husband Nick Cordero, who died last July from COVID complications at age 41

Elvis Eduardo is taking after his late father Nick Cordero.

On Sunday, Amanda Kloots, who shares son Elvis, who turns 2 next month, with late husband Cordero, posted a heartwarming photo of her young son posing in his father's hat while standing in front of the singer's three guitars.

In the sweet image, Elvis is wearing a pair of yellow pants and a grey long sleeve shirt along with the dark green fedora as he smiles for the camera in front of the wall of hanging guitars.

"In Daddy's hat in front of his guitars 💛," Kloots, 39, captioned the photo.

The mom of one also posted a candid photo of Elvis to her Instagram Story of the little boy holding the fedora over his face.

"Outtakes," she wrote alongside the cute photo.

Many of Kloots' friends raved about her son's cuteness in the comments section of the photo.

"OK I LOVE THIS!" replied former The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne, while Broadway star Caissie Levy added, "COME ON! That's a framer ❤️."

Actress Claire Holt wrote, "Wow 😍," and actor Tally Sessions responded, "My goodness ❤️❤️❤️."

Cordero, who wed Kloots in September 2017, spent 13 weeks in the ICU before he died last July from COVID-19 complications at age 41.

Last week, Kloots opened up about her struggles as a working single mom during an emotional episode of The Talk.

The co-host discussed feeling the daily pressures of "mom guilt" as she juggles her responsibilities between work and caring for her son and shared that she had a "massive breakdown" before leaving for work that day.

"What you don't know, at home, is that I had a massive breakdown this morning," Kloots began. "I'm just going to try to speak for the moms out there. It is hard and you know, even being a single mom, I'm going to say it's harder, and I have a lot of help."

Before heading out to work last Wednesday, Kloots said she was trying to balance making her coffee, answering emails and texts, and being with her son at the same time.

"I think to myself I could put on Trash Truck and he would be okay," she recalled. "But then I think to myself, 'No Amanda, these are the two hours of my morning that I get to spend with him and I'm gonna put him in front of a TV?' "

"It is a battle on a daily basis and it's really hard," the mom of one shared. "I rush home as soon as I can because these are the precious hours that I get to spend with him before I put him down for bed."