Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"I wrote this book because I believe every child has the ability to make a difference and that they are the leaders of the future," Amanda Gorman says of her book Change Sings: A Children's Anthem

Amanda Gorman Hopes to Remind Kids of Their 'Power to Change the World' with Debut Picture Book

Amanda Gorman is reminding young readers of their ability to make a difference.

The 23-year-old, who captivated the nation with the reading of her poem "The Hill We Climb" at President Joe Biden's inauguration earlier this year, released her debut picture book, Change Sings: A Children's Anthem, Tuesday, which she hopes will empower children to make changes in the world.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The children's book, illustrated by Loren Long, follows a young girl as she leads a cast of characters on a musical journey where they learn that they have the power to make changes in the world, their community and in themselves.

"I wrote this book because I believe every child has the ability to make a difference and that they are the leaders of the future," Gorman says in a press release. "I hope readers will enjoy Change Sings and remember that all of us have the power to change the world."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Change Sings cover Credit: Penguin Random House

"Amanda Gorman is an extraordinary talent and I'm honored to illustrate her beautiful poem with such an important message for readers everywhere," adds Long.

According to the press release, Change Sings is described as a "triumphant call to action for everyone to use their abilities to make a difference."

"I can hear change humming. In its loudest, proudest song. I don't fear change coming, And so I sing along," Gorman writes in the book.

The activist and youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history recently became a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author with the special edition release of her inaugural poem "The Hill We Climb" in March 2021.

Gorman is also slated to release her poetry collection Call Us What We Carry in December.