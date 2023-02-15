Amanda Gorman Announces Her Second Children's Picture Book, 'Something, Someday' : 'Dream Come True'

Amanda Gorman is inspiring little ones with another children's picture book.

The 24-year-old, who captivated the nation with the reading of her poem "The Hill We Climb" at President Joe Biden's inauguration, is partnering with Caldecott Honor and Coretta Scott King Honor winner Christian Robinson on a new title, Something, Someday, to be released on Sept. 16 by Viking Children's Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers.

The picture book will deliver an uplifting message about how everyone has the power to make a difference and that hope can create change.

"I wrote Something, Someday to show that though it might be difficult, when we work together, even the smallest acts of kindness can lead to the largest positive change," said Amanda Gorman in a statement announcing the release.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Amy Sussman/WireImage

"I've long admired Christian's art, and having the opportunity to collaborate with him has been a dream come true. I hope that readers find joy and inspiration in Something, Someday, and I can't wait for it to be out in the world."

"Amanda Gorman's words offer us a much-needed balm, with healing properties of honesty, hope and community care," said Robinson. "It's easy to feel small and overwhelmed with all the big problems in the world. Something, Someday is a reminder that even the smallest things, like a handful of seeds, can bring about big change."

"This book was an honor to illustrate, and it's my hope that it encourages young readers to be the change they want to see in the world," he added.

Something, Someday follows Gorman's debut picture book, Change Sings: A Children's Anthem. The Spanish language edition, Algo, algún día, will also be available in September 2023, along with an audiobook, narrated by Gorman and published by Listening Library.