Amanda Gorman Announces Her Second Children's Picture Book, 'Something, Someday' : 'Dream Come True'

Amanda Gorman has announced the release of her second children's book, out in September

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 15, 2023 05:12 PM
Amanda Gorman book
Photo: getty

Amanda Gorman is inspiring little ones with another children's picture book.

The 24-year-old, who captivated the nation with the reading of her poem "The Hill We Climb" at President Joe Biden's inauguration, is partnering with Caldecott Honor and Coretta Scott King Honor winner Christian Robinson on a new title, Something, Someday, to be released on Sept. 16 by Viking Children's Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers.

The picture book will deliver an uplifting message about how everyone has the power to make a difference and that hope can create change.

"I wrote Something, Someday to show that though it might be difficult, when we work together, even the smallest acts of kindness can lead to the largest positive change," said Amanda Gorman in a statement announcing the release.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

6th Annual InStyle Awards – Arrivals
Amy Sussman/WireImage

"I've long admired Christian's art, and having the opportunity to collaborate with him has been a dream come true. I hope that readers find joy and inspiration in Something, Someday, and I can't wait for it to be out in the world."

"Amanda Gorman's words offer us a much-needed balm, with healing properties of honesty, hope and community care," said Robinson. "It's easy to feel small and overwhelmed with all the big problems in the world. Something, Someday is a reminder that even the smallest things, like a handful of seeds, can bring about big change."

"This book was an honor to illustrate, and it's my hope that it encourages young readers to be the change they want to see in the world," he added.

Something, Someday follows Gorman's debut picture book, Change Sings: A Children's Anthem. The Spanish language edition, Algo, algún día, will also be available in September 2023, along with an audiobook, narrated by Gorman and published by Listening Library.

Related Articles
Ryan Seacrest Helps American Idol Super Fans Pull Off a Sex Reveal During Filming
Ryan Seacrest Helps 'American Idol' Super Fans Pull Off Sex Reveal During Filming in Hawaii: Watch
Raquel Welch’s Children
All About Raquel Welch's Children
JJ Watt Valentines Day Message
J.J. Watt Calls Wife Kealia and Son Koa 'My World' on Valentine's Day — See the Sweet Photo!
Jenna Bush Hager and Mila Hager on Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She Did a SoulCycle Class the Day She Gave Birth to Daughter Mila
Patrick Mahomes, Brittney Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling 'Wanted to Ride Every Ride' During First Disneyland Trip
Chip and Joanna Gaines, tonight show
Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal Which of Their Kids' Names Was Inspired by New York City
Heather and Tarek El Moussa
Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Reveal Baby Boy's Name and Share Sweet Inspiration Behind Moniker
Rihanna British Vogue
Rihanna's Baby Boy, 9 Months, Joins Her and A$AP Rocky on British 'Vogue' Cover — See the Photos!
Emily Ratajkowski attends the Kerastase Pop Party: Photocall; Emily Ratajkowski Shares Sweet New Pic of Son Sylvester
Emily Ratajkowski Shares Adorable New Photo of Son Sylvester in Honor of Valentine's Day
Post Christmas bliss ???? Will just be here, cozied up in my robe until 2023
Heather Rae El Moussa Says Breastfeeding Is Hard 'But Very Gratifying, I Love It'
Kim Kardashian; Psalm West
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Valentine's Day Gift from Son Psalm, 3½: 'I Love You Mom'
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 07: Rebel Wilson attends the 2022 AACTA Awards Presented at the Hordern on December 07, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
Rebel Wilson Reveals Her First Surrogate Miscarried Before She Welcomed Baby Daughter Royce
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend "The Adam Project" New York Premiere on February 28, 2022 in New York City.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are 'Very Excited About the New Baby,' Says Source: Everyone Has 'Adjusted'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoqS9wWO5MG/ nadiatferreira Verified Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!! Gracias Dios por esta bendición tan grande en nuestras vidas. ♥️; LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 17: Nadia Ferreira (L) and Marc Anthony attend the red carpet during the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Omar Vega/FilmMagic)
Marc Anthony and Wife Nadia Ferreira Reveal They Are Expecting a Baby Weeks After Getting Married
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Luna
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Take Sweet Selfie with Daughter Luna at Monster Truck Rally
Mattel Announces Barney Franchise Relaunch; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mark Richards/Daily Mail/Shutterstock (869972a) Barney The Dinosaur The 6ft.pink And Green Star Of American Tv Seen At London Zoo For A Photocall. Barney The Dinosaur The 6ft.pink And Green Star Of American Tv Seen At London Zoo For A Photocall.
Mattel Announces Relaunch of Beloved '90s Kids Franchise Barney — See the Dinosaur's Makeover!