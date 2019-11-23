Amanda Fuller Welcomes Son with Husband Matthew Bryan Feld: 'We Had a Baby'

Image zoom

Amanda Fuller‘s little bundle of joy has arrived!

The Last Man Standing star, 35, gave birth to her first child — a son — with husband Matthew Bryan Feld last week, the star revealed on Instagram on Friday.

While Fuller didn’t give away any other details about the birth or her new baby boy’s name, she did share a photo of herself wearing a breast pump in a sunny spot on a bed, calling the new addition to the family her “hero.”

Fuller wrote in her Instagram caption, “happiest one week of life to my new hero-my son…and my new body. we had a baby.” Feld has yet to post about the couple’s new bundle of joy.

Earlier this month, Fuller shared a bird’s-eye view photo of her baby bump, captioning the picture simply, “full term.”

Amanda Fuller

The actress announced her pregnancy to PEOPLE in July 2019. It took her by surprise, as doctors had previously warned her that having a baby would be “nearly impossible” due to “chronic illness and endometriosis” she had battled her entire life.

“My love and I are expecting a little miracle baby!” Fuller said. “We are shocked, terrified and elated — and just pray we can be our best selves in bringing our little angel into this world.”

The happy couple celebrated the news with a backyard baby shower in October.

“It was like something out of a dream for me. Like a Pinterest explosion in my backyard filled to the brim with the people I love the most,” the Orange is The New Black star told PEOPLE at the time.

Amanda Fuller at her baby shower Logan Cole

“Our private time is sacred to us, so having almost all of our favorite people in one place at the same time, [in] our new home nonetheless, literally showering us and our growing little bear with unconditional love and support was something I’ll never forget,” she continued.

Fuller’s brothers helped out with planning the event — her oldest brother, Chef Stephen Lee, prepared the food, and her other brother ran an arts-and-crafts room where guests could decorate onesies for the baby.

There was even a mobile photo-booth bus, and photographer Logan Cole was also there to capture the special day.

“Whenever and however he gets in our arms,” Fuller reflected about her son, “we’re gonna do everything in our power to love and protect him with our whole hearts.”