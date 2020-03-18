Amanda Bynes Expecting First Child with Paul Michael After Reuniting Following a Brief Split

Amanda Bynes is having a baby after reuniting with her ex Paul Michael after a brief split, PEOPLE confirms.

On Tuesday, Michael shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram, which includes a selfie of himself and the She’s the Man star as well as an ultrasound photo with Bynes’ name on it.

“Baby in the making,” Michael captioned the post.

Bynes, 33, has not yet announced her pregnancy on her own Instagram account. Bynes been in sober living, but is currently in a treatment center for continuing care of mental health issues.

The baby news comes just days after Bynes and Michael called off their engagement.

PEOPLE previously confirmed last week that Bynes, 33, and Michael had split, just over three weeks after the actress announced their engagement.

Bynes’ court-appointed lawyer had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Bynes proved the two were on good terms when she shared a selfie (the same one Michael used to announce her pregnancy) of herself and Michael on March 9, captioning it, “My love 🖤.”

Details remain sparse about Michael, but a source close to the actress previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair met at the end of 2019.

The former couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day this year.

The actress showed off her engagement ring in an up-close photo of her hand, writing, “Engaged to that love of my life.”

The announcement was a rare post on Instagram as the actress has kept relatively quiet on social media for the past few years.