Amal Clooney's 5-year-old twins are slowly learning about global affairs.

The human rights lawyer, 44, appeared on a panel in New York City on Tuesday to launch the "Get Her There" campaign where she spoke about how her twins Ella and Alexander inspire her work in advocacy.

Speaking to fellow panelists Michelle Obama and Melinda French Gates, Amal noted that her kids, who she shares with husband George Clooney, are the "real driving force" behind her work with the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

While Amal shared that her young kids aren't "quite on top of current events," her son Alexander did take note of some of his mom's recent advocacy work.

"My son drew a picture the other day of a prison, and he was like, 'Putin should be here,' " she shared, noting that she is currently "working on Ukrainian affairs."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Getty

"I do think about in a few years when they're more than 5 when they start to learn about some of these issues that we're talking about and what's happening in the world," she continued.

"You know, when they ask us, 'What did you do about this? What did you say about that?' I've thought about what will my answer be, and I hope it will be a good one."

Though the lawyer said her role as a parent hasn't "made me change my trajectory" when it comes to her policy work, "it's put a fine point on why we're doing all of this."

The "Get Her There" campaign is a collaboration of the organizations founded by the three women — the Obama Foundation's Girls Opportunity Alliance, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Clooney Foundation for Justice — and will work to advance gender equality by, among other things, aiming to improve girls' access to education around the globe and end child marriage.

Amal and George wed in September 2014 and welcomed their twins three years later.

The Ticket to Paradise star, 61, recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where he revealed he was "terrified" when he first found out he and Amal were expecting twins.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

"That wasn't part of the plan," he said of having twins. "[Amal's] sister has twins too."

"We went to that thing at 12 weeks where they go, there's the kid. [To] look at the picture of the kid," Clooney recalled. "And [the doctor] goes, 'It's a boy.' Then he goes, 'And a girl.' And I was like, 'What?' "

"It was such a disaster. I was like, 'Are you kidding me?' " the actor continued. "Now it's the greatest thing in the world. I was terrified then."

Asked why Clooney was scared at the time, the Up in the Air star told host Drew Barrymore, "Well, I was 56 years old and that just sounded terrifying to me."