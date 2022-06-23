Alyssa Scott Wishes Son Zen a 'Happy Heavenly Birthday': 'I Will Blow Out His First Candle'

Alyssa Scott continues to honor her son's memory.

On Thursday, the model posted on Instagram honoring her late son with Nick Cannon on what would have been the little boy's first birthday.

"Happy heavenly birthday Zen. At the root of all the emotions I have today there is insurmountable love," she wrote.

"I always try my best to remain optimistic but right now I can't help but cry out 'it's not suppose [sic] to be like this,'" she continued. "In my mind I can see him smashing his cake and crawling around, tugging at my legs. But the reality is I will blow out his first candle. I will wish he was still here with us. GO REST HIGH 🤍"

Cannon later reposted Scott's tribute, adding, "The loving, nurturing, irrefrangible, and strength-filled Amazing Mother [Alyssa] said it way better than I could ever."

Cannon, 41, announced in December 2021 on his eponymous talk show that the pair's 5-month-old son had died of brain cancer that was discovered three months prior by the child's doctor.

Earlier this year, Scott shared an old photo of Zen sleeping, telling her followers that she's "eternally grateful" that she was able to spend time with him before he died.

"We knew since August that Zens time on this earth would be limited. We knew he would not make it to see 6 months. I am eternally grateful he was in the arms of the people who loved him most," she wrote.

"I know we were fully present and with him in these moments. We love you Zen. We got you down here baby boy."

Zen was Cannon's seventh and youngest child. Shortly after his birth, doctors discovered fluid building up inside the baby boy's head in addition to a malignant tumor that required brain surgery.

"We were faithful and hopeful for that time," Cannon said on his talk show. "We carried on, he was still just playing with his brothers and sisters, I embraced every moment."