Alyssa Scott Shares Sweet Photo of Daughters Halo and Zeela in Matching Pink Barbie Pajamas

Alyssa Scott can't get enough of her two little girls.

The model, 29, shared an adorable photo to her Instagram Story Tuesday featuring daughters Halo Marie, 5 months, and Zeela, 5, dressed in matching pink Barbie Posh Peanut pajamas.

Scott shares Halo with Nick Cannon, with whom she also shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021.

On Sunday, the mom of two spent a quiet Mother's Day with her girls, sharing photos on Instagram.

"HAPPY MOTHERS DAY 💐 @torreywest," she captioned the photo, where she wore a floral dress and the girls wore matching white outfits.

Scott has been enjoying lots of girly adventures with her daughters, recently enjoying a luxe picnic on the beach in celebration of Zeela's 5th birthday.

The three enjoyed candles and fancy glasses on a little table as they sat on the sand, covered in big blankets and pillows in a pink and white motif.

The sisters posed together, with Scott writing, "MY GIRLS 💕 happy birthday Zeela🧜🏼‍♀️."

Along with Halo and Zen, Cannon is also dad to 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016. He is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 6 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell. He shares daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 4 months, and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, who turn 2 next month.

He also shares son Legendary Love, 8 months, with Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole.