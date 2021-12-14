Alyssa Scott Says She Sees Late Son Zen in 'Everything' as She Shares Sweet Photos of Her Baby

Alyssa Scott is looking back on memories with her and Nick Cannon's baby boy Zen.

On Monday, Scott, whose 5-month-old son recently died of a brain tumor, shared a series of new photos of the little one to her Instagram Story, reminiscing on her time with the infant.

The first photo shows Zen smiling as he sits in his car seat while the following slide features Scott cuddling with her son on the beach. She also included a sweet video of baby Zen cooing while looking up at his mom.

"I see you in everything beautiful," Scott writes.

Scott later posted a throwback photo to Instagram of Cannon holding her stomach while she was pregnant with Zen, which she simply captioned with a heart emoji.

Cannon, 41, announced his son's death on his eponymous talk show, telling listeners last week, "Today is a special one y'all for many reasons but it's not gonna be an easy one. I haven't even shared this with anybody, not even the crew. I had a very tough weekend."

He said that Zen, his youngest and seventh child, was taken to the doctor at 2 months old because of his enlarged head. Doctors found fluid in the baby's head and discovered a malignant tumor requiring brain surgery, Cannon said.

Zen later had surgery and was given a shunt to drain the fluid, which made Cannon and Scott feel "faithful and hopeful" at the time. However, things took a turn around Thanksgiving as the tumor began to grow, and Cannon spent as much "quality time" with Zen as he could until the baby died on Dec. 5.

Last week, Scott shared an emotional tribute on Instagram to Zen and the times she shared with him before his death. The post — a video montage — is paired with Jhené Aiko's song "Promises," and a heartfelt message from Scott was written in the caption.

"Oh my sweet Zen. The soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away. It's a painful reminder that you are no longer here," she wrote. "I caught myself looking in the backseat as I was driving only to see the mirror no longer reflecting your perfect face back at me. When I close a door too loudly I hold my breath and wince knowing a soft cry will shortly follow. It doesn't come. The silence is deafening."

"These last 5 months we have been in this race together. We would hand the baton off to each other. You kept me going. It would be the middle of the night and you would smile at me. A surge of energy would fill my body and pure joy would radiate from within me," Scott continued. "We were a team, both determined to see it through. It feels unbearable running without you now. I can't."

The model then added that she can "feel" herself "being carried" by her 3-year-old daughter and the support of others, who are "encouraging me to not give up" since Zen's death.

"It has been an honor and privilege being your mommy," Scott ended her tribute. "I will love you for eternity. 6*23*21 - 12*5*21."