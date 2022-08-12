Alyssa Scott Reflects on Doctor Appointment with Late Son Zen 1 Year Later: 'I Will Never Be the Same'

Alyssa Scott continues to honor her son's memory.

On Friday, the model penned a heartfelt message on her Instagram Story about her late son Zen, one year after he went to the hospital for brain surgery.

"I can't believe it's been a year since what I thought would be a quick doctor visit turned into a 5 day hospital stay." Scott, who shares Zen with Nick Cannon, wrote over a picture of their baby boy swaddled in a blue blanket.

"We showed up at 9 and by 11:30 Zen was having brain surgery at 8 weeks old," she continued. Her son later died of a brain tumor at just 5 months old.

"My body feels it. I've been on the verge of tears the last few days. Trying to keep a forward momentum," the message continued, with Scott concluding: "I miss my boy."

itsalyssaemm/Instagram

In June, the model posted on Instagram on what would have been Zen's first birthday.

"Happy heavenly birthday Zen. At the root of all the emotions I have today there is insurmountable love," she wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I always try my best to remain optimistic but right now I can't help but cry out 'it's not suppose [sic] to be like this,'" she continued. "In my mind I can see him smashing his cake and crawling around, tugging at my legs. But the reality is I will blow out his first candle. I will wish he was still here with us. GO REST HIGH 🤍"

Cannon, 41, later reposted Scott's tribute, adding, "The loving, nurturing, irrefrangible, and strength-filled Amazing Mother [Alyssa] said it way better than I could ever."

Earlier this year, Scott shared an old photo of Zen sleeping, telling her followers that she's "eternally grateful" that she was able to spend time with him before he died.

"We knew since August that Zens time on this earth would be limited. We knew he would not make it to see 6 months. I am eternally grateful he was in the arms of the people who loved him most," she wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cannon's Youngest Child, 5-Month-Old Son Zen, Has Died

Cannon announced in December 2021 on his eponymous talk show that Zen had died of brain cancer that was discovered three months prior by the child's doctor.

"We were faithful and hopeful for that time," Cannon said on the show. "We carried on, he was still just playing with his brothers and sisters, I embraced every moment."

In addition to Zen, Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden "Sagon" and Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. He welcomed eighth child, Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi on June 28.