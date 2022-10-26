Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 26, 2022 02:48 PM
Alyssa Scott Pregnant
Photo: Nicole Arruda

Alyssa Scott is expanding her family.

The model — who shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — is pregnant, expecting her third baby, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Scott did not share any further details.

Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, Scott holds 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in blue outfits adorned with the same flower.

"With you by my side... 🤍," she captioned the post.

Scott and Cannon's son Zen died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cannon, 42, announced in December 2021 on his eponymous talk show that his and Scott's infant son Zen had died of brain cancer that was discovered three months prior by the child's doctor.

Shortly after his birth, doctors discovered fluid building up inside the baby boy's head in addition to a malignant tumor that required brain surgery. Unfortunately, Cannon then revealed that Zen's health took a turn for the worse around Thanksgiving last year as the "tumor began to grow a lot faster."

"We were faithful and hopeful for that time," Cannon said on his talk show at the time. "We carried on, he was still just playing with his brothers and sisters, I embraced every moment."

NIck Cannon rollout

Cannon went on to praise Scott for being "just the strongest woman I've ever seen," adding, "never had an argument, never was angry. Was emotional when she needed to be but always the best mom, and continues to be the best mom."

In addition to Zen, Cannon shares sons Rise Messiah, 5 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months, with model Brittany Bell.

He is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion, 16 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently expecting her third baby as well as 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares son Legendary Love, 3 months, with model Bre Tiesi and recently welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Related Articles
Abby De La Rosa; Abby De La Rosa home pumpkin patch
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Has an At-Home Pumpkin Patch Photo Shoot with Nick Cannon and Twins
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Shows Baby Bump in Family Photos with Nick Cannon: 'Our Beautiful Angels'
nick cannon, brie tiesi
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Take Son Legendary Love on His First Trip to Pumpkin Patch: Photos
Mariah Carey Twins with Daughter Monroe, 11, in Sweet Pic: ‘Hair Extravaganzas’. https://twitter.com/mariahcarey/status/1584031683510095873?s=46&t=L9-jfvlr6qEH2UReShugew.
Mariah Carey Twins with Daughter Monroe, 11, in Sweet Pic: 'Hair Extravaganzas'
Nick Cannon and Lanisha Cole Enjoy a 'Beautiful Sunday' Church Dedication for Daughter Onyx
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole Celebrate 'Beautiful Sunday' Church Dedication for Daughter Onyx
Nick Cannon Shares Adorable Photo of Newborn Daughter Onyx Wearing a Crown
Nick Cannon's Baby Daughter Onyx Wears Crown in Newborn Photo Shoot — See the Cute Pictures!
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Nick Cannon speaks onstage at Hip Hop & Mental Health: Facing The Stigma Together at The GRAMMY Museum on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Nick Cannon's Kids' Moms Celebrate the Father of 10 on His 42nd Birthday
Abby De La Rosa Thanks Nick Cannon For 'Beautiful' Beachy Babymoon: 'Beyond Grateful for You'
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Thanks Nick Cannon for Beach Babymoon: 'Beyond Grateful for You'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjWnd42r6ev/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link nickcannon's profile picture nickcannon Verified All in a days work!! Onyx has the right idea! It’s a wrap! Meditation and Rejuvenation aligns the Spirit! 2h
Nick Cannon Cuddles with Baby Girl Onyx in New Photo: 'Meditation and Rejuvenation'
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His Third with Brittany Bell: 'Another Blessing'
Nick Canon and son Legendary
Bre Tiesi Shares Sweet Video of Nick Cannon Matching with Baby Legendary as Son Turns 3 Months
Abby De La Rosa
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Says Nick Cannon's 'Track Record of Relationships' Led Her to Face Hate
BUENA PARK, CA - SEPTEMBER 01: Actor Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell ride the 'Ghostrider' Roller Coaster at Knott's Berry Farm on September 1, 2017 in Buena Park, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images); brittany bell/ Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/missbbell/?hl=en. pregnant brittany bell shares photo of her and nick cannon's son golden onn first day of school
Pregnant Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon's 5-Year-Old Son Golden Heads Off to Second Grade: Photo
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa's twins Zion & Zillion
Abby De La Rosa Shares Sweet Clip of Twins Walking in New House from Nick Cannon: 'Thank You Dad'
Nick Cannon Shares Photos from Family Time in Guam with Brittany Bell and Their Kids
Nick Cannon Shares Photos from Family Time in Guam with Pregnant Brittany Bell and Their Kids
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgfNFT0P7k0/
Bre Tiesi Responds After Being Told Nick Cannon Should Pay for Night Nurse: 'Not My Sugar Daddy'