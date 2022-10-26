Alyssa Scott is expanding her family.

The model — who shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — is pregnant, expecting her third baby, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Scott did not share any further details.

Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, Scott holds 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in blue outfits adorned with the same flower.

"With you by my side... 🤍," she captioned the post.

Scott and Cannon's son Zen died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Cannon, 42, announced in December 2021 on his eponymous talk show that his and Scott's infant son Zen had died of brain cancer that was discovered three months prior by the child's doctor.

Shortly after his birth, doctors discovered fluid building up inside the baby boy's head in addition to a malignant tumor that required brain surgery. Unfortunately, Cannon then revealed that Zen's health took a turn for the worse around Thanksgiving last year as the "tumor began to grow a lot faster."

"We were faithful and hopeful for that time," Cannon said on his talk show at the time. "We carried on, he was still just playing with his brothers and sisters, I embraced every moment."

Cannon went on to praise Scott for being "just the strongest woman I've ever seen," adding, "never had an argument, never was angry. Was emotional when she needed to be but always the best mom, and continues to be the best mom."

In addition to Zen, Cannon shares sons Rise Messiah, 5 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months, with model Brittany Bell.

He is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion, 16 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently expecting her third baby as well as 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares son Legendary Love, 3 months, with model Bre Tiesi and recently welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.