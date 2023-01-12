Alyssa Scott Posts Cute Update Pics of Baby Halo: 'She Has Changed So Much Already!'

Alyssa Scott is caught up in baby bliss.

The model shared some unseen photos of newborn daughter Halo Marie Thursday taken by Orange County photographer Candice Berman.

In the images, Halo — who is Scott's second child with Nick Cannon — lies on a pink pillow with her eyes closed, wrapped in a pink blanket with a pink and white flower crown across her head.

Another shows Halo, who was born on December 14, 2022, relaxing in an all-white, ruffled one-piece with a headband.

"She has changed so much already 🥺," Scott, 29, wrote alongside the video of her opening the package of photographs. She also thanked the photographer for packing the photos with "so much care."

Halo's arrival has been particularly emotional for Scott and Cannon, who are still reeling from the loss of their son Zen to brain cancer in December 2021 aged 5 months.

Alyssa Scott/Instagram

On Monday, Scott looked back on her memories with Zen as she began packing up his dresser to make room for Halo's clothes.

"Well, Today is the day I had to pack up Zens dresser. Thinking I was going to have a boy brought me some comfort because I didn't think I would have to face this part," Scott posted on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of a dresser piled high with Zen's clothes.

"But, it's time to make room for Halo 💗 and it's going to be okay. Girls rock blue too! So this is what stays 🤍."

In a later slide, Scott shared a photo of Zen wearing a Hawaiian shirt and khaki shorts, writing, "All of his outfits hold a memory. I miss him every minute."

Alyssa Scott/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Halo's arrival marked Cannon's fourth child to be born in 2022. He welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole in September, and model Brittany Bell gave birth to their son Rise Messiah just nine days later. Cannon also shares son Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Bell.

In November, he welcomed daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, with whom he also shares twins Zion and Zillion.

Cannon is also father to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and shares son Legendary Love, 5 months, with model Bre Tiesi.

The Masked Singer host joked that "clearly, I don't have a plan," when asked by Andy Cohen about his "endgame" when it comes to having children during CNN's New Year's Eve Live broadcast. Cohen said that Cannon seems to be "single-handedly repopulating the Earth."

"Honestly man, it's just so much joy and elation that I have, the family that I have, and I embrace it," he told Cohen. "I love it, and I don't have a plan. That should have been clear from the jump."