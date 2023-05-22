Alyssa Scott Shares Family Photo with Nick Cannon, Daughter amid Bre Tiesi's Child Support Comments

Alyssa Scott shares daughter Halo, 5 months, with Nick Cannon

By Hannah Sacks
Published on May 22, 2023 05:12 PM
Alyssa Scott Nick Cannon Family Photo. https://www.instagram.com/p/CshMtWlytaH/?hl=en. Credit: TORREY WEST
Photo: TORREY WEST

Alyssa Scott is showing that her family is all smiles.

The model, 29, took to Instagram on Sunday to share an adorable family photo. The mom-of-two posed with Nick Cannon, 42, daughter Halo, 5 months, and 4-year-old daughter Zeela. The pair share daughter Halo, while Scott is mom to Zeela from a previous relationship.

In the photo, Cannon holds Halo while Scott has her arm around daughter Zeela, who gives a big smile to the camera. Scott looks down at Zeela while Cannon holds Halo's hand. "It's Z's JOY for me☀️," Scott captioned the image. "Photos from our day w @torreywest at @planet44studio."

Cannon commented on the photo, writing "So much happiness in one picture!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

In addition to Halo, the pair share son Zen, who died of brain cancer at 5 months in December 2021. The Masked Singer host and the model welcomed daughter Halo Marie Cannon on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The new addition marked the arrival of Cannon's twelfth child and Scott's third.

Scott shared the family photos amid comments made by Selling Sunset real estate agent Bre Tiesi, 32 — with whom Cannon shares 5-month-old son Legendary Love — about Cannon's child support.

In an episode of Selling Sunset, Tiesi chats with costar Amanza Smith about her relationship with Cannon. As they talk, Smith asks Tiesi if it's true that someone doesn't have to pay child support after having 10 children.

"That's true," Tiesi responds as the pair share cocktails in a picturesque rooftop setting. "The way it works is like, after 10, the court can basically say he can't afford to pay child support. Or because he is who he is, they could say, 'We know you can afford X amount for each household.'"

"That explains a lot, I guess," Amanza responds in a confessional interview. "I'd keep going too."

Selling Sunset
Netflix

After the episode aired, Tiesi's lawyer Neama Rahmani clarified the reality star's comments in a statement to PEOPLE. "Nick, or any father, is obligated to pay child support under California law regardless of the number of children he has," Rahmani said.

"Courts consider the parents' income, the cost of child care, and the amount of time the child spends with each parent," he continued. "Judges do not cap child support after a certain number of kids."

Appearing on Jason Lee's podcast earlier this month, The Daily Cannon host was asked about how he protects his assets in co-parenting with the moms of his kids.

"I don't care about that stuff. I believe true currency is your energy. I wish I could make a contract, 'You cannot take this much of my energy when you leave,' " he shared.

When it comes to financially supporting his kids, Cannon explained he's "not in the child support system that is run by the government."

"My money is they money, they money is my money. They can have whatever they want, whatever they ask for. My account is their account, and there's a lot in there, so we ain't gon' run out," he leveled.

