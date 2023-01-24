Alyssa Scott Says Her, Nick Cannon's Daughter Halo Is 'Definitely Zen's Little Sis' in New Photos

Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon's baby girl is soaking up the sun with her mom in sweet photos and video shared on Instagram Monday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 24, 2023 01:21 PM
Photo: Alyssa Scott/Instagram

Alyssa Scott is enjoying some time outdoors with her baby girl.

On Monday, the model, 29, shared photos and videos of herself with daughter Halo Marie, 6 weeks, soaking up the sun outside together.

The first video slowly zooms in on the infant, dressed in a white shirt with a little pocket and khaki shorts and little knit booties as she lies on a baby lounge pillow in the grass.

Next, Scott shared a quick clip where she wears a long-sleeved white maxi dress and holds her baby girl, whom she shares with Nick Cannon, rocking her as she sings to her.

"Happy mama happy halo 🤍," she wrote in the corner of the video.

Alyssa Scott/Instagram

Sharing another video of Halo lying down and enjoying the sunshine, she wrote, "listening to the birds and getting some fresh air," adding, "the perfect day" in the corner.

Next, Scott posted a set of four photos where Halo makes different faces at the camera. "Hi sweet girl," she wrote, sweetly adding, "definitely Zen's little sis 🤍✨."

Earlier this month, Scott looked back on memories with her and Cannon's late son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer.

Alyssa Scott/Instagram

"Well, Today is the day I had to pack up Zens dresser. Thinking I was going to have a boy brought me some comfort because I didn't think I would have to face this part," Scott wrote on a photo of a dresser piled high with Zen's clothes.

"But, it's time to make room for Halo 💗 and it's going to be okay. Girls rock blue too! So this is what stays 🤍."

In a later slide, Scott shared a photo of Zen wearing a Hawaiian shirt and khaki shorts, writing, "All of his outfits hold a memory. I miss him every minute."

In addition to Zen and Halo, Scott is mom to daughter Zeela, 4½. Cannon is a father of twelve, sharing sons Rise Messiah, 3 months, and Golden Sagon, 5½, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

He is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion, 19 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who recently welcomed their third child, daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 10 weeks, as well as 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey; Legendary Love, 6 months, with model Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice, 4 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

