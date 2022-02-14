Alyssa Scott Mourns Her and Nick Cannon's Late Baby Zen Ahead of Valentine's Day: 'Missing You Extra'

"I'm here and I love you baby," Alyssa Scott wrote in a tribute to late son Zen, who died from a brain tumor on Dec. 5

Alyssa Scott publicly mourned the loss of her and Nick Cannon's son Zen ahead of Valentine's Day.

On Sunday, Scott penned a heartfelt note to her late baby, who died of a brain tumor on Dec. 5, to mark the holiday celebrating love.

"I can imagine us the night before Valentine's Day filling out cards to hand to your classmates," Scott captioned an Instagram carousel of her late son covered in red lipstick kisses. "All signed with your handwriting.. I know it would say: love, Zen. Every letter written with your tiny little hand."

She also envisioned the treasured moments she would have shared with Zen if he was alive.

"I often think about your voice. The sound of you saying 'I love you mom' Words I will never hear, But still feel to this day. I know you love me, Zen," she continued. "You are everywhere. I see you in everything beautiful. When I hear a baby giggle, when I see children playing. You are there."

If she was given "one wish," Scott revealed, it would be to "hold" her son again, adding, "I know everything around me would stand still. It would be just you and me."

Added Scott: "My last words to you were 'I'm here, I love you.' That will ring true until the end of time.. I'm here and I love you baby. Im just missing you extra today. My son. You are all of my dreams realized."

NIck Cannon rollout

Last month, Scott opened up about her grieving process during the holiday season, sharing an emotional post on her Instagram Story about what would have been Zen's first Christmas.

"Maybe you close the door to the nursery. Maybe you leave it open. Maybe you have boxed some things away — maybe you still fold and put them in the drawers This is where I'm at," she explained. "Walking by his room.. sometimes going in. Washing some of his clothes but putting aside others that still have his scent. A pile is growing because I don't know exactly what to do but I'm not rushing myself to a decision."

Cannon, 41, announced the devastating news of the passing of his 5-month-old son during an appearance on his eponymous daytime show in December. Days after Zen's death, Scott wrote a heartbreaking tribute for her late child.