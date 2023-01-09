Alyssa Scott Gets Emotional as She Packs Up Late Son Zen's Dresser to Make Room for Baby Halo

Alyssa Scott is looking back on memories with her late son Zen as she continues to celebrate the arrival of her newborn daughter, Halo Marie.

On Sunday, the model, 29, shared a candid photo on her Instagram Story as she began packing up Zen's dresser to make room for newborn daughter Halo's clothes. Scott welcomed Halo with Nick Cannon last month, and the pair also share son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer.

"Well, Today is the day I had to pack up Zens dresser. Thinking I was going to have a boy brought me some comfort because I didn't think I would have to face this part," Scott wrote on a photo of a dresser piled high with Zen's clothes.

"But, it's time to make room for Halo 💗 and it's going to be okay. Girls rock blue too! So this is what stays 🤍."

In a later slide, Scott shared a photo of Zen wearing a Hawaiian shirt and khaki shorts, writing, "All of his outfits hold a memory. I miss him every minute."

Scott first shared news of her and Cannon's new arrival on Instagram on Dec. 29. Halo is Scott's third child and Cannon's twelfth child.

Sharing an emotional video that reflected on welcoming their daughter just a year after the death of the pair's son Zen, Scott celebrated the significance of her daughter's arrival.

"December 14, 2022. Our lives are forever changed ❤️," she wrote in the caption. "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs every day. I will hold onto this memory forever."

Scott added, "I will remember the sound of Nick's voice saying 'it's a girl' and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine."

"My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon! 🤍."

In addition to Zen and Halo, Cannon also shares sons Rise Messiah, 11 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 23 months, with model Brittany Bell.

He is also dad to daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 7 weeks, and twins Zion and Zillion, 18 months, with Abby De La Rosa, as well as 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares son Legendary Love, 5 months, with model Bre Tiesi and welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 3 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.