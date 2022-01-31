Alyssa Scott Says She's 'At Peace' After Son Zen's Death amid News Nick Cannon Expecting 8th Baby

Alyssa Scott is feeling "centered" as she reflects on the time she spent with her baby boy Zen.

On Monday, hours after Nick Cannon announced that he is expecting his eighth child, Scott shared an emotional post on Instagram about feeling "at peace" since the loss of her and Cannon's 5-month-old son Zen, who died on Dec. 5 of a brain tumor.

The model thanked those who have sent her supportive messages as she continues to mourn the death of baby Zen, sharing that her late son "expanded my heart in ways I never thought possible" and filled her with compassion.

"It is painful having my son be a part of conversations that aren't in alignment with his light and legacy. It isn't something I chose for him or myself," she wrote.

"It's important for me to let you all know.. I am centered, I am at peace," Scott continued. "I look at everyone's predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in. I am surrounded by love. God, my mom, dad, sister, brother, and daughter continue to carry me."

Left: Credit: Alyssa Scott/Instagram Right: Credit: Alyssa Scott/Instagram

On her Instagram Story, Scott also shared an old photo of Zen sleeping, telling her followers that she's "eternally grateful" that she was able to spend time with him before he died.

"We knew since August that Zens time on this earth would be limited. We knew he would not make it to see 6 months. I am eternally grateful he was in the arms of the people who loved him most," she wrote. "I know we were fully present and with him in these moments. We love you Zen. We got you down here baby boy."

Scott's post comes shortly after Cannon, 41, confirmed that he and model Bre Tiesi are expecting a baby boy during his eponymous talk show.

Standing before an in-studio crowd, Cannon said he is in a "great space," sharing a photograph from his and Tiesi's baby shower during his "Pic of the Day" segment. There, Cannon spoke about his deep love for each of his children, as well as his excitement to welcome his eighth child.

Cannon also revealed that he knew about Tiesi's pregnancy "for a while," even before Zen's death last month.

"So even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind, like, 'What is the right time? How do I share this?' " he said. "No one, we didn't expect Zen to pass away ... All of the news was so unexpected."

"I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough — she held off making our announcements and speaking on social media," Cannon continued. "She's a very, you know, in the public eye type of person, but keeps her stuff private as well."

Added Cannon: "And it was just one of those things like, you know, I didn't know what to do. I didn't know what to say when I was dealing with Zen or to hold off. Even right now, that it came out yesterday, that wasn't planned to talk about it. We wanted to, you know, hold on as long as we can, but it happened. We here and I'm with my family I get to discuss it, I get to be open."