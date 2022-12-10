Alyssa Scott Asks for 'Delivery Energy' Ahead of Birth of 2nd Baby with Nick Cannon — His 12th

Alyssa Scott says her second baby with Nick Cannon can't arrive soon enough.

The model, 29, shared an update on social media Friday, letting her followers know that she is still pregnant and hoping her baby will be born any day now.

"Quick bumpdate — still pregnant," Scott said in a video posted on her Instagram Story. "I cannot believe it."

Noting how she "got swept a few days ago," referring to a procedure to induce labor naturally, Scott detailed that she thought it would "get things going, but it didn't." The star added that it had "worked really well" with her daughter Zeela from a previous relationship. "But here we are, so this is going to be a big baby," she said. "I cannot believe it."

Scott captioned her video, writing, "I have officially been pregnant all year 😅," and "Send some delivery energy guys 😫."

She also shared another video of herself rubbing her baby bump in a car on her Story, as well as a black and white mirror selfie that showed her in a cropped black hoodie and shorts.

Alyssa Scott/instagram

Scott revealed she was pregnant in late October through an Instagram post that featured her daughter Zeela. A few days later, she confirmed Cannon, 42, was the father of her new child through a steamy nude maternity shoot in a bathtub.

"Earthbound DECEMBER 2022 ✨," Scott captioned the photo series.

Cannon and Scott previously lost their son Zen in December 2021 to brain cancer at the age of 5 months.

Cannon addressed the loss on his daytime show at the time, saying they had taken Zen into the hospital to get his breathing and sinus issues checked out, but found out instead that the baby had fluid buildup inside his head and a malignant tumor that required brain surgery.

Alyssa Scott/instagram

Earlier this month, Cannon penned a heartfelt tribute to Zen on the first anniversary of his death. Sharing photos with Zen in an Instagram post, Cannon commented on his recent hospitalization, writing, "Physically I'm definitely on the mend but Mentally and Spiritually I'm broken."

"Been tossing and turning all night, and as much as I know I need rest, last night I couldn't sleep at all. I can't believe it's been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred," he wrote. "Such a painful anniversary."

Cannon continued, "Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over. A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily."

Acknowledging he is "far from perfect and often fall short and make decisions in my life that many question," Cannon said that when it comes to love, "I love hard, I love big and I love with my entire Heart and Soul and I just wish my Little Man could've felt more of that love while he was here on Earth."

The Wild N' Out host went on to explain, "One of my Spiritual Leaders recently told me that I am in the midst of one of the most challenging seasons of my life, but encouraged me to be steadfast and know that all of this will only make me stronger, and to not lean on my own understanding but to rely on the peace that surpasses all."

"But let me tell you, it's tough… I know a few days ago I wrote a post from my hospital bed saying I will be okay and I just needed rest so don't waste your prayers on me but I can definitely use those prayers right now 💔," he concluded. "Continue to Peacefully Rest My Son, Zen Scott Cannon. We Love you Eternally ❤️‍🩹🙏🏾."

In addition to Zen and his baby on the way with Scott, Cannon also shares sons Rise Messiah, 10 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 23 months, with model Brittany Bell.

He is also dad to daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 3 weeks, and twins Zion and Zillion, 17 months, with Abby De La Rosa, as well as 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares son Legendary Love, 5 months, with model Bre Tiesi and welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole in September.