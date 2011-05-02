Alyssa Milano's Son Is Already Making Her Laugh

"Watching him shift from one side to the other is pretty bizarre – but it makes me giggle," she says. "Every time I get an ultrasound, he's doing really funny things like sucking his thumb or elbowing me."

Pregnancy definitely has Alyssa Milano all aglow.

“I feel wonderful,” the actress told PEOPLE Thursday before a private dinner honoring The Creative Coalition at the Ritz-Carlton in Washington, D.C. “I’ve felt wonderful throughout my entire pregnancy, so I feel really blessed.”

With her baby boy “in the really active moving stage,” Milano, 38, says her growing belly is its own form of entertainment these days.

The mom-to-be says her cravings – which include white pizza with ricotta and spinach – are far less exciting.

“I’m still craving boring things like broccoli and pizza, which isn’t much different from my normal diet. I’m a vegetarian, but I do eat cheese,” she shares. “No outrageous cravings. My doctor just told me she once had a patient that drank pickle juice – I don’t have that!”

And her diet “hasn’t changed drastically except that I eat more of what I used to eat.”

Although Milano isn’t due until early fall, she and husband David Bugliari have already built a roster of five baby names, but she’s staying mum. An avid baseball fan, Milano even considered naming her baby after a baseball great, but the idea struck out.

“I wanted to put Clemente on the list, but my husband wouldn’t go for it. And we’re not going to settle on a name before we see him,” says Milano, who glowed in a soft gray Pea in the Pod maternity dress for the dinner.

She raves that Bugliari has been “lovely” and makes sure she’s “well taken care of” during her pregnancy. “He hasn’t missed one doctor’s appointment,” she notes. But the parents-to-be aren’t the only ones prepping for baby – so are Milano’s five dogs (two Australian Shepherds, two Chihuahuas and a German Shepherd): Dodger, Diesel, Lucy, Gibson and Quixie.

“We know that they know already — especially my Australian Shepherds because they kind of sniff at my belly obsessively,” she says. “We have everyone in training right now. We’re going to start to work with an empty carriage because I walk my dogs every day by myself, so I want to be able to do that with the baby at the same time.”

She continued, “Everyone keeps telling me to make sure that after I give birth, I get that [first] blanket they wrap the baby in and have someone bring it home before we get there so the dogs can smell it.”