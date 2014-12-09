"It's pretty great. I think I was a little nervous that it was going to be harder," Milano told PEOPLE.

Alyssa Milano: Two Kids Is the 'Same Amount of Hard'

Alyssa Milano was more than ready to step into her new role of mommy-of-two.

“It’s pretty great. I think I was a little nervous that it was going to be harder,” Milano told PEOPLE at the 2014 March of Dimes Hollywood Luncheon on Friday. “But really it’s the same amount of hard. It’s all hard.”

Milano, 41, and husband David Bugliari welcomed daughter Elizabella Dylan in September. The baby girl joined big brother Milo Thomas, 3.

And the proud mama couldn’t help but share that son Milo has happily become her little helper.

“Milo has made it so easy on us as far as, there’s no jealousy or any of that, which I guess I got really lucky because normally it’s crazy,” Milano says.

“He’s actually really helpful. He helps me give her a bath. It’s super sweet.”

Although Milano has the support of her very hands-on husband and the couple’s son, the Mistresses star recently announced that she would not be returning to the ABC series for a third season — following a change in the set’s location — and is going to focus her attention on her growing family.

“Every day is a new adventure and I just try to take it day by day, and be kind to myself and know that something’s got to give,” Milano explains about juggling her many hats.

“I’m a perfectionist and you can’t do it all perfectly so you have to be kind to yourself and allow for things to not go right some times and that’s okay.”

But the biggest surprise has been how “scary” motherhood is for Milano, she admits.

“Just your capacity of love,” Milano says with a laugh.

“It’s the most frightening thing ever because you love so hard and completely, and you worry about them constantly and that never goes away.”