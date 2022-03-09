Alyssa Milano Reveals Why Her Kids Haven't Watched Charmed: 'I Kiss a Lot of Guys'

Alyssa Milano isn't introducing her children to Charmed any time soon!

In a video posted to her TikTok on Monday, the actress, 49, answered a question asking if her children — daughter Elizabella Dylan, 7, and son Milo Thomas, 10, whom she shares with husband David Bugliari — have seen the popular WB series and, if so, what they think of it.

"They have not seen Charmed for many reasons," said Milano, who played Phoebe Halliwell on the show for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006.

"One of which, I kiss a lot of guys on Charmed," she pointed out, emphasizing, "So many guys, that are not their dad. So many guys. So, no."

She then went on to share the criticism her daughter Bella gave her after seeing the teaser for Milano's recently released Netflix film Brazen.

"I let Bella watch the trailer of Brazen 'cause obviously I wouldn't let her watch the movie," Milano continued. "She said, 'Mom I could tell you were faking that kiss.' I think she was calling me a bad actress."

Milano added, "The other reason is she is seven, and all she wants to wear are belly tops. That's without seeing Charmed ... And I'm constantly like, 'No, you don't wanna wear a belly top.' So could you imagine after she's seen Charmed when she's like, 'Mommy you wore belly tops.' "

The Sorry Not Sorry author previously opened up about motherhood on PEOPLE's Me Becoming Mom podcast, sharing how Beyoncé served as inspiration for the day she would welcome Bella to the world.

Milano explained at the time that, while she wasn't supposed to "labor at all" with Bella — as she had a planned Cesarean section — her daughter ended up coming "five weeks early."

"My doctor, whom I love so much, said to me, 'I think we're gonna take her. The question is, are we gonna go — it was like 11:30 at night — or should we wait until after midnight?' " Milano recalled. "And [my best friend] Alaa looked up whose birthdays were on the 3rd and the 4th. And he was like, 'Beyoncé's birthday is on the 4th! Wait until after midnight.' "

"So we picked her birthday," she continued. "We had a choice between September 3rd and 4th and because Beyoncé's birthday is the 4th, Alaa's like, 'Yep! We're in. The 4th.' "

Also in the interview, Milano shared why she's grown to be proud of the scar left from her C-section.