Alyssa Milano Reveals Her Most Mortifying (and Disgusting!) Parenting Moment

It’s hard to imagine Alyssa Milano as anything but completely put together 24/7, but the actress admits she has had her embarrassing moments.

The Who’s the Boss? alum and mom of two confessed in a recent interview with PEOPLE’s Celeb Parents Get Real that she once had a particularly messy experience while on a cross-country flight with son Milo Thomas, now 7.

“Within five minutes of taking off, all of a sudden I was like, ‘He’s gonna throw up!’ ” said Milano, 45, cupping her hands together. “And I put my hands down and I proceeded to catch the vomit in my hands like this.”

“Thank God nobody came after me with a black light because it would’ve been not a pretty picture,” she jokes, laughing.

Also mom to 4-year-old daughter Elizabella “Bella” Dylan, the longtime actress recalls being “the happiest pregnant person you could’ve ever imagined” after waiting “a super long time” to become a mom.

“I was 172 lbs. the day I gave birth to both of [my children], so I was one of those very plump, juicy, happy pregnant [people],” Milano says.

“And I was just so amazed at the miracle that was the female body — to see that transition happen and to feel them kick inside, which I still miss,” she explains. “Every once in a while, I’ll get a gas bubble and I’ll be like, ‘[gasps] Oh no, that’s not a kick, that’s just gas.’ ”

When asked if she’s a strict mom, Milano explains that her parenting techniques are tailored to her kids’ individual needs “because what works for one child doesn’t necessarily work for the other child.”

“[With] Milo, I can just even threaten a timeout and he would [behave] whereas my daughter … my mother-in-law suggested doing the counting thing, where you go, ‘One, two … ‘ ” she shares. “And I don’t even know what would happen if I ever got to three, but she just looks at me and she goes, ‘Three.’ “

“I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s not gonna work for her,’ ” the Insatiable star says with a laugh.