Alyssa Milano Introduces Daughter Elizabella Dylan

The actress introduced her daughter Elizabella Dylan on Monday by sharing a sweet snapshot of her baby girl breastfeeding

Meet Alyssa Milano‘s little bosom buddy!

After giving fans a sneak peek of her new addition, the actress officially introduced her 7-week-old daughter Elizabella Dylan on Monday by sharing a sweet snapshot of her baby girl breastfeeding.

Milano, 41, captioned the black-and-white selfie with a quote from famed writer Milan Kundera, “Ah, the joy of suckling! She lovingly watched the fishlike motions of the toothless mouth and she imagined that with her milk there flowed into her little son her deepest thoughts, concepts, and dreams.”

Courtesy Alyssa Milano

The proud mama has always been a strong supporter of nursing. Shortly after welcoming her now 3-year-old son Milo Thomas, Milano marveled at the many benefits of breastfeeding — including the special bond with her firstborn.

“I think the thing I like best about breastfeeding is the closeness I feel to Milo and knowing that he’s getting the best of me,” she said.

The Mistresses actress recently announced that she would not be returning to the show for a third season, choosing instead to focus on her new family of four following a change in the set’s location.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I have decided that I can’t relocate,” she wrote on her website. “Being a mother and wife comes first and I just cannot uproot my children and separate the family by moving away.”

— Anya Leon