Alyssa Milano: I Was 'Obsessed' with Prepping for Milo

"My job was the laundry and the organizing. I washed, ironed, and labeled everything. I was obsessed," the New Year's Eve actress, 39, tells American Baby.

Alyssa Milano wasn’t the only one who experienced the nesting phase during her pregnancy — her whole family got in on the fun!

“My Dad, who opened a drawer filled with hats appropriately labeled ‘hats’ said, ‘It’s a good thing you labeled this drawer. I never would have known it was a hat drawer!'”

Opting out of the traditional nursery mural, Milano and husband Dave Bugliari decided on a more unconventional theme that could evolve into family keepsakes.



“We bought John Lennon drawings from the Real Love: Drawings for Sean collection. We thought they’d be something special [to] always have and pass down,” she reveals.

“All the books on the shelves have inscriptions in them. At my baby shower, guests brought their favorite childhood book and inscribed them.”

And all the hard worked paid off when Milano welcomed her now 4-month-old son Milo Thomas last August. “The moment I laid eyes on him, my heart tripled in size,” she recalls. “He’s sweet, patient and smiley.”

Almost immediately the new mom was faced with a rush of emotions; The feelings of fear, excitement, and utter joy lasted “the first few weeks” postpartum.

“All the changes you instinctually go through are miraculous,” she says. “Everything is so new and scary. I ran the gamut of emotions.”

But now the family of three have fallen into a routine — a “really hands-on” Dad is in charge of bath time — that includes a morning walk for Milano and Milo, followed by a mother-son afternoon nap, and early bed time.

While she is still unsure of any plans to return to work, Milano is confident that when the time does come to juggle both a baby and her career, everything will eventually fall into place.

“I haven’t even thought about going back to work yet, but when it is the right time, I’ll figure it out,” she shares. “Luckily, I have wonderful parents who are crazy about their grandson. They’ll help me.”