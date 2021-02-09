It's a Girl! Alyssa Bates Webster and Husband John Welcome Daughter Maci Jo: 'Couldn't Be Happier'

The Bringing Up Bates star tells PEOPLE their newborn is "perfect in every way"

Alyssa Bates Webster's "perfect" new addition has arrived!

The Bringing Up Bates star, 26, and husband John Webster welcomed their fourth child together, daughter Maci Jo Webster, at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, the couple reveals exclusively to PEOPLE. The newborn weighed 6 lbs., 3 oz., and measured 18 inches long. Baby Maci joins big sisters Zoey Joy, 2, Lexi Mae, 4, and Allie Jane, 5.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We couldn't be happier or more thankful to add a fourth little girl to our family," the couple says. "Maci Jo is perfect in every way and we can't wait to see the girls reactions to meeting her for the first time."

"We praise God for a healthy labor and delivery and are very grateful Mommy and Baby are both doing well! We are enjoying these precious moments together!" they add.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Alyssa Bates, John Webster and their newborn daughter Maci | Credit: The Webster Family

Image zoom Alyssa Bates' daughter Maci Jo | Credit: The Webster Family

Alyssa and John announced that their family would be expanding back in August, telling PEOPLE at the time, "After having some health scares and wondering if we would be able to have more children, God gave us a little surprise blessing. One we are grateful for daily!"

John and Alyssa tied the knot on May 24, 2014. For their six-year wedding anniversary, John posted a touching tribute to his wife, saying she is "perfect" for him and "completes me in every way."

Image zoom Alyssa Bates Webster and daughter Maci Jo | Credit: The Webster Family

"Challenges me to be a stronger Christian, encourages me when I get discouraged, and forgives me when I let my pride take over," he continued.

"She gives everything for the girls and I and expects nothing in return. She is strong and firm in what she believes but yet kind and compassionate. Alyssa is my best friend, my most trusted companion, and the love of my life!"