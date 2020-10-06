Alyson Hannigan starred as Lily Aldrin in How I Met Your Mother from 2005 to 2014

Alyson Hannigan Shares Sweet Throwback Photo of Her Daughters at How I Met Your Mother Bar

Alyson Hannigan is throwing it back to her days on How I Met Your Mother.

The actress, 46, posted a throwback shot on Instagram last week of her lookalike daughters Satyana "Saty" Marie, now 11, and Keeva Jane, now 8, whom she shares with husband Alexis Denisof, sitting at a table at MacLaren's Pub from the beloved CBS sitcom.

"They clearly didn’t card," she jokingly captioned the sweet post.

Hannigan played kindergarten teacher Lily Aldrin in all nine seasons of HIMYM. The series wrapped in 2014 and also starred Josh Radnor (Ted Mosby), Jason Segel (Marshall Eriksen), Neil Patrick Harris (Barney Stinson), Cobie Smulders (Robin Scherbatsky) and Cristin Milioti (Tracy McConnell).

Hannigan and Denisof, 54, tied the knot in October 2003 after meeting and working together on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel.

Last month, the American Pie actress shared a sweet photo of Saty and Keeva on their first day of 6th grade and 3rd grade, respectively. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both girls are attending school remotely.

"Back to school today! Can you say anticlimactic?" Hannigan wrote.

In February 2019, both girls joined their famous parents for the Los Angeles premiere of the live-action Kim Possible movie, which Hannigan starred in as the eponymous character's brain-surgeon mother.