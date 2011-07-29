Spotted: Alyson Hannigan's Seesaw Sweetheart

Alyson Hannigan and 2-year-old daughter Satyana Marie prepare for liftoff Thursday while riding a seesaw at an Atlanta, Ga., playground.

The actress, 37, was in town to finish filming American Reunion, where she reprises her role as Michelle ‘One time, at band camp’ Flaherty.

“That’s a wrap!!! I had SO MUCH fun!!!” Hannigan Tweeted. “I think this one will be the best of the bunch.”

Satyana is the How I Met Your Mother star’s only child with husband Alexis Denisof.