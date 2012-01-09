BumpWatch: Alyson Hannigan and Satyana Roll with It

Alyson Hannigan and daughter Satyana Marie, 2½, get their stroll on Thursday in Santa Monica, Calif., taking the tot's doll for a spin around the block.

Out on the open road … err, sidewalk!

The How I Met Your Mother star, 37, recently announced that she and husband Alexis Denisof are expecting their second child.

“This morning my daughter said to me, ‘Wow Mommy, your tummy is getting BIG!’ I’m really glad I’m pregnant & she didn’t say butt,” Hannigan Tweeted recently.

