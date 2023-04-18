Alyson Hannigan Is 'On the Move' During Shopping Trip with Daughters in Relatable Escalator Photo

Alyson Hannigan's daughters dissed her on an escalator photo pose.

The American Pie alum, 49, looked enthusiastic as someone shot a photo of the three on an escalator during a shopping trip from below. The photo catches a mischievous look from daughter Keeva Jane, who turns 11 next month. Standing further ahead, daughter Satyana Marie, 14, declines to turn around for the photo op.

"On the move!" she captioned the shot.

Hannigan — who shares a birthday with her oldest — last shared photos of her two daughters with fellow Buffy, the Vampire Slayer actor and husband Alexis Denisof on Instagram in October as the family checked out Disneyland together.

Satyana was taller than her mom and catching up to dad's height fast in the family photo, taken during a Halloween celebration at the theme park.

"Another day of creating magical childhood memories! Thanks @disneyland ! @disneyparks #HalloweenTime."

When appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2020, the actress was asked, "Do people still walk up to you and say, 'This one time at band camp ...?'"

"Yes, they do!" Hannigan said. "But I have two daughters now and when they're with me and somebody starts saying the line, I'm like, 'Can we just stop there?' I get really panicked."

At the time, the actress mom had yet to tackle talking to her daughters about the explicit film.

"I"m like, 'Yeah, yeah, I know what you're talking about,'" Hannigan said. "I don't want to have that conversation with them yet! Luckily, (fans) don't finish the sentence, but I stand there terrified that they will."