Alyson Hannigan Is 'On the Move' During Shopping Trip with Daughters in Relatable Escalator Photo

Alyson Hannigan's daughters had mixed feelings about taking the photo shared on Instagram

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 18, 2023 12:09 PM
Alyson Hannigan's and Her Daughters are 'On the Move' in Relatable Escalator Photo
Alyson Hannigan and family. Photo: Alyson Hannigan/Instagram (2)

Alyson Hannigan's daughters dissed her on an escalator photo pose.

The American Pie alum, 49, looked enthusiastic as someone shot a photo of the three on an escalator during a shopping trip from below. The photo catches a mischievous look from daughter Keeva Jane, who turns 11 next month. Standing further ahead, daughter Satyana Marie, 14, declines to turn around for the photo op.

"On the move!" she captioned the shot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hannigan — who shares a birthday with her oldest — last shared photos of her two daughters with fellow Buffy, the Vampire Slayer actor and husband Alexis Denisof on Instagram in October as the family checked out Disneyland together.

Satyana was taller than her mom and catching up to dad's height fast in the family photo, taken during a Halloween celebration at the theme park.

"Another day of creating magical childhood memories! Thanks @disneyland ! @disneyparks #HalloweenTime."

When appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2020, the actress was asked, "Do people still walk up to you and say, 'This one time at band camp ...?'"

"Yes, they do!" Hannigan said. "But I have two daughters now and when they're with me and somebody starts saying the line, I'm like, 'Can we just stop there?' I get really panicked."

At the time, the actress mom had yet to tackle talking to her daughters about the explicit film.

"I"m like, 'Yeah, yeah, I know what you're talking about,'" Hannigan said. "I don't want to have that conversation with them yet! Luckily, (fans) don't finish the sentence, but I stand there terrified that they will."

Related Articles
Jessica Alba Enjoys 'Island Time' with Her Three Kids in Hawaii for Spring Break
Jessica Alba Enjoys 'Island Time' with All Three Kids in Hawaii for Spring Break — See the Photos!
Jodie Sweetin Celebrates Daughter Zoie's 15th Birthday with Dinner Outing at Nobu with Friends
Jodie Sweetin's Daughter Zoie Is Mom's Mini-Me as She Celebrates 15th Birthday at Nobu
Hilary Duff Shares Toddler Daughter Mae's Easter Bunny Meltdown in Hilarious, Relatable Photo
Hilary Duff Shares Toddler Daughter Mae's Easter Bunny Meltdown in Hilarious, Relatable Photo
Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Pose with Their Kids in Family Easter Snap
Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Pose with Their Kids in Fun Family Easter Snap
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photos From Inside a Temple During Daughter Malti's First Visit to India
Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Daughter Malti's First Trip to India at Mumbai Temple in Sentimental Photos
Josh Radnor and Alyson Hannigan Have Mini HIMYM Reunion: ‘Love This Gal Forever’
Josh Radnor Has Mini 'HIMYM' Reunion with Alyson Hannigan: 'Love This Gal Forever'
rebecca gayhea
'Jawbreaker' Reunion! Rose McGowan, Rebecca Gayheart and Julie Benz Catch Up Nearly 25 Years Later
No guesses needed where we spent the day
Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks Minnie Mouse Ears in Selfie with Husband Freddie Prinze Jr., Plus More Celebs at Disney Parks!
Hilary Duff Treats Son Luca and Friends to Disneyland Trip for His 11th Birthday
Hilary Duff Treats Son Luca and Friends to Disneyland Day on His 11th Birthday — See the Photos!
Sarah Michelle Gellar bob
Sarah Michelle Gellar Debuts Icy Blonde Bob Haircut — See Her Chic New Look!
Serena Williams Family Photo
Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian Strike Sweet Pose with Olympia at Niece's Derby-Themed Wedding
Alexis Ohanian, Olympia Ohanian Jr, and Serena Williams attend the 2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2021 in Hollywood, California
All About Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's Daughter Olympia
Sarah Michelle Gellar (Sex and the City)HBO
Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Pitching Herself for an 'And Just Like That' ... Appearance 22 Years After 'SATC' Cameo
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson's 2 Children: Everything to Know
Patrick Mahomes Poses with Newborn Son Bronze, Mickey, and Minnie Mouse During Disneyland Visit: 'Hello World'
Patrick Mahomes Poses with Baby Son Bronze, Mickey and Minnie Mouse During Disneyland Visit
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 05: Olivia Wilde attends the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
Olivia Wilde Jokes She's a 'Humiliating Soccer Mom' as She Shares Pitch-Side Game Photo