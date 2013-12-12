Alyson Hannigan: How My Daughter Makes Me Look Bad

"I was like, 'She's putting the dishes away!' She [made] me look really bad so then I went and did it too - I had to."

Image zoom

Todd Williamson/Invision for The Hollywood Reporter

With two children and a role on a hit TV show, How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan certainly has a full plate these days.

Thankfully, her 18-month-old daughter Keeva Jane is willing to carry the load — literally.

“She’s sort of a perfectionist,” Hannigan told PEOPLE at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Breakfast on Wednesday.

“The other day, the three of us were going outside after a snack, and I said, ‘Where’s Keeva?’ I went back and she was taking her plate from her little table and trying to put it on the counter, which she couldn’t reach!”

Naturally, Hannigan couldn’t let her toddler show her up. She jokes, “I was like, ‘She’s putting the dishes away!’ She [made] me look really bad so then I went and did it too — I had to.”

But there’s plenty of other family fun activities in which Hannigan — also mom to 4½-year-old Satyana Marie — enlists the help of her daughters, including decorating for the holidays.

“My husband [Alexis Denisof] said we should try doing some more homemade decorations this year, so we’ve been doing that as a family,” she shares.

So what’s the hit craft this year? “I made a bunch of pom poms and draped them from a ribbon. Then you tape them onto the ceiling. The kids love it because they try to jump and hit them. It’s a lot of bang for a little buck,” Hannigan says.



— Matthew Cole Weiss