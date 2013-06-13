Alyson Hannigan's Space-y Surprise
While shopping at the Brentwood Country Mart, the mom-of-two picks up an inflatable space shuttle toy for daughters Satyana and Keeva.
Splash News Online
Does Alyson Hannigan have a future astronaut in her family?
Well, it looks like daughters Satyana, 4, and Keeva, 1, will get some space travel pre-training thanks to the mini shuttle their actress mom bought recently.
The How I Met Your Mother star, here on June 6, picked up the inflatable toy while shopping at the Brentwood Country Mart.
Perfect for the pool or backyard, Aeromax’s Jr. Space Explorer ($35) features a lifelike dashboard and comfy seat for hours of imaginative play.
And if you want to take the galactic theme even further, the company also sells cool clothing and gear.
Thankfully, there isn’t any “sibling rivalry” in the Hannigan-Denisof household. Who knows, Satyana and Keeva may even become the first sisters to explore the galaxy together.