He’s the latest addition to the Always Sunny gang!

Kaitlin Olson introduced her and Rob McElhenney‘s newborn son via Twitter on Monday evening, writing, “Leo Grey McElhenney … born April 5th after 23 very very long hours. We’re in love.”

Baby Leo, along with his big brother, 19-month-old Axel Lee, were both born at the couple’s Los Angeles-area home. The newborn weighed in at 8 lbs., 5 oz and is 20 inches long.

In addition to Leo and Axel, the Always Sunny cast has also recently welcomed Russell Wallace Day, Henry Hornsby and Miles Robert Howerton.