Allyson Felix Recalls 'Scary' Child Birth, Says Brother Didn't Know If She Was 'Going to Pass Away'

Allyson Felix is looking back on the difficult delivery of her baby girl.

On Thursday's episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom, the 36-year-old athlete recalls the day she welcomed daughter Camryn, now 3, which did not go according to Felix's original birth plan.

At 32 weeks pregnant, Felix was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with severe preeclampsia at a routine doctor's appointment. Felix says what followed were the "scariest two days of her life," which included an emergency cesarean section.

"At any point did they walk you through what might happen if you didn't deliver soon?" host Zoë Ruderman, Head of Digital at PEOPLE, asks the Olympic athlete.

"At a certain point, I was going through the night and I needed oxygen and I was on glucose. I couldn't get up from the bed. Once all those things started happening, they did let me know that it wouldn't be safe if things continued in this way," Felix explains.

Ruderman then asks the athlete to recall the "moment when you call your family across the country eight weeks sooner than you had anticipated."

"My husband [Kenneth Ferguson] made the phone call," says Felix. "Looking back and knowing everything … obviously, my mom was terrified and they just hopped on a plane."

"I think at that point I still didn't understand the seriousness of everything," she admits. "Talking to my brother after the fact, he explained that he didn't know if he was coming to see his niece be born or if his sister was gonna pass away."

Last month, Felix celebrated her daughter's third birthday with a sweet social media tribute.

"Happy 3rd Birthday to the girl who changed my world! Being your mama is the absolute best✨," she wrote alongside several adorable shots of the toddler.

