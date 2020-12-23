Allyson Felix on Having More Kids After Upcoming Olympics: 'I Would Love to Grow Our Family'

Allyson Felix is speaking candidly about her desire to have more children.

While chatting with PEOPLE to promote her partnership with Bose and the Bose Frames Tempo, the 35-year-old sprinter opened up about plans to expand her family, saying there's only one thing standing in her way at the moment: the 2020 Summer Olympics, which were rescheduled to July and August 2021.

"I would love to have more children [but] right now our focus is definitely on these upcoming games," says Felix. "But definitely in the future I would love to grow our family."

Felix currently shares her 2-year-old daughter Camryn Grace with husband Kenneth Ferguson. Detailing that she would be happy with either a son or another daughter, the athlete says, "I would be open to just a healthy child."

Earlier this year, before the 2020 Summer Olympics were postponed, Felix told PEOPLE how motherhood had transformed her life since giving birth to Camryn in November 2018 via emergency c-section.

"It's changed every aspect of me but I felt like the biggest thing was it really helped me find my voice," she said at the time. "It helped me to really see what was important, and it's given me a different motivation."

For Felix, raising Camryn with her husband gave her a new drive: "The reason that I do everything now, I'm always thinking about her."

"As an athlete, I've been driven to win," she explained. "I've been really disciplined, but now the purpose behind that is wanting to share these moments with her and tell her about overcoming adversity and some of the things I've had to fight for, and really so that she won’t have to have that fight when she grows up."

Now, Felix says, there have been "a lot of great moments" raising her daughter, even amid the ongoing pandemic. "If this weren't the case, I would have had a crazy travel schedule and been all over the place," she says. "So I've loved being at home and having that time."

"But I think, as all parents can relate to, it's also been just a lot," she continues. "My daughter has just turned 2 years old and so she's super active and doing new things and all over the place, so I think we all just have a little cabin fever."

"I think she's ready to get back out there," adds Felix, "but it has been nice to have that family time as well."

The best part of being a mom to her daughter? "There's so many different things," says Felix. "Watching her gain her personality and just learning about her. I just love seeing her smile and laugh and just the joy that she has. I think just observing has been the coolest thing."

"My motivation now is to be able to be a role model to her and to teach her ... how I want her to be mindful and accepting of all people and all those things," Felix says. "It's been a joy to just start that process, and I am just really enjoying motherhood."