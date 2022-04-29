Allison Williams Makes First Public Appearance Since News She Welcomed Baby Boy

Sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Allison Williams and actor Alexander Dreymon welcomed a baby boy named Arlo over the winter

Motherhood looks good on Allison Williams.

The Girls alum, 34, made her first public appearance Wednesday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas since PEOPLE confirmed that she and actor Alexander Dreymon welcomed a baby boy named Arlo this past winter.

She put on a chic display in a black top with billowy sleeves and a red feathered skirt with a black ombré trim, finishing the look with a pair of black strappy stilettos.

Williams also stopped by PEOPLE's CinemaCon 2022 Portrait Studio where she posed with David Harbour.

David Harbour Allison Williams David Harbour, Allison Williams | Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

While at the event, the actress reunited with Get Out director Jordan Peele at the event, as she promoted her upcoming Blumhouse film M3GAN, premiering Jan. 13, 2023, in theaters.

The actress plays Gemma, a roboticist at a toy company who uses artificial intelligence to develop the titular doll, which is programmed to be a kid's best friend and a parent's best ally. When she unexpectedly gains custody of her orphaned niece, Gemma enlists the prototype's assistance, which yields dangerous consequences.

Williams and Dreymon, 39, were recently spotted enjoying a family vacation with baby Arlo and Allison's father Brian Williams at a private resort in the Abaco Islands of the Bahamas.

"They seemed to be very happy and very much in love," a source told PEOPLE, noting that Allison appeared to be wearing an engagement ring. Reps for Allison and Dreymon declined to comment.

The couple has been together since late 2019 after meeting on the set of the Swedish thriller film Horizon Line, which premiered in Nov. 2020.

"They are both private people individually, and they made the decision to keep this happy news to just a small circle of family and friends," said the insider. "But they're over the moon."

Allison was previously married to CollegeHumor co-founder Ricky Van Veen, before announcing their split in 2019. Van Veen, 41, has since gotten remarried to Caroline Kassie this past summer.

"I think it's one of those things where Allison and Ricky are both with their forever people now," another source told PEOPLE. "They remain on good terms, but everyone who knows them agrees that it was for the best."