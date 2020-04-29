Meet DJ Zaia! Allison Holker and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Turn Backyard into a Club While in 'Quarantine'

Image zoom Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Allison Holker, daughter Zaia alison holker boss/instagram

Welcome to the quarantine club!

Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss turned their backyard into a bumpin' club on Tuesday with a very special guest deejay: their 5-month-old daughter Zaia!

In a video shared by Holker on Instagram, the parents set up a table with several rolls of toilet paper and Lysol wipe canisters, which little Zaia sits behind as she sucks on a binky wearing oversized headphones and sunglasses.

The clip starts with the two So You Think You Can Dance alums standing behind Zaia, pumping their fists and jumping up and down while intense electronic music plays. The camera then pans over to another section of the backyard, where their 4-year-old son Maddox, also wearing big sunglasses, dances as the beat drops.

"When you’ve been in quarantine for too long!! Hahah meet DJ ZAIA 😂😂😂," Holker, 32, wrote on Instagram alongside a TikTok video of the makeshift club.

Holker and Boss, 37, welcomed Zaia in November 2019. In addition to Zaia and Maddox, the pair are also parents to 11-year-old Weslie.

The family of five have been social distancing at home during the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — but that hasn't stopped them from dancing up a storm, or from joining in on hilarious TikTok trends.

Earlier this week, Holker shared a pair of videos engaging in the parents and kids edition of the "Questions" trend on the social media site, but with a sweet twist.

In the first video, Weslie and Maddox shove dessert into the face of either parent who is guilty of the question asked — revealing that Boss is both the "strictest" and "most reasonable," and that Holker is the easiest to "con."

The kids got their payback in the second video, however, as Boss and Holker returned the favor, covering Weslie in the dessert after being asked, "Who is the most caring?" and Maddox after being asked, "Who is the sneakiest?"

Holker opened up to PEOPLE in February about adjusting to life as a family of five after welcoming Zaia last fall.

"It still takes a village!" the dancer said. “[It’s] a little challenging [because] we have family in Utah and Arizona; our family’s spread out. But then also we have what would be our chosen family, our family friends in L.A., that are always there to help. And also we have nannies. And it does — it takes a whole village to run this thing.”

Image zoom Boss family Allison Holker/ Instagram

“People always talk about how it takes a village for hair and makeup and styling — it’s the same thing with having kids,” the mother of three continued. “We have hands on deck all the time willing to help and jump on board.”

Holker added that she and Boss are "very, very hands-on parents" and that Weslie has "always just been the best big sister."

"It’s like having a built-in babysitter," she added. "And with her new sister, she’s also eager to help. Very, very helpful. And Maddox is really excited."

