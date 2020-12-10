Allison Holker and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Kids Model Matching Holiday Outfits: 'Extra Festive'
Allison Holker is getting her family into the holiday spirit!
The So You Think You Can Dance alum, 32, has not only transformed their home to fit the Christmas mood, but also got her little ones decked out in holiday gear from head to toe with Janie and Jack's holiday collection. Holker shares son Maddox Laurel, 4, plus daughters Zaia, 13 months, and Weslie Renae, 12, with husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss.
"Our family is really getting into the holiday spirit and we are having so much fun starting to celebrate at home," Holker tells PEOPLE.
"Last week we decorated the whole house and the kids got dressed up in Janie and Jack's holiday collection just so we could have an extra special dance party!"
The Boss family even partnered with the children's clothing company to create a family dance tutorial on the Janie and Jack website.
"While this holiday season might be a bit different, it is still such a magical time of year, and we love taking the time as a family to have some fun," she says. "Maddox and Zaia were adorable in matching plaid Janie and Jack looks and Maddox even put on his special Snoopy Christmas sweater."
"Then we did some dancing," continues Holker, "and Maddox totally nailed the four-part routine — he, of course, loves dancing — and we loved making it extra festive."
Janie and Jack's Holiday Program — an interactive calendar of virtual moments to inspire families with special at-home activities — will continue to be updated throughout December with exciting new content and a chance to win prizes each week, including special appearances.
