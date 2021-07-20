Allison Holker, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Have Dance Party with Kids Zaia, 20 Months, and Maddox, 5

The Boss family is showing off their moves!

Allison Holker Boss, 33, gave fans a glimpse at her family's impressive dance skills Monday after posting an adorable video to Instagram of her two kids Zaia, 20 months, and Maddox, 5, joining her and husband Stephen "tWitch'' Boss, 38, for a dance party.

In the clip, the group of four grooves along to Mikey McFly's PUSH Remix (feat. 2Live, Str3tch). The parents, who also share 13-year-old daughter Weslie, stay in sync for the performance while the two young kids make up their own cute moves.

"BOSS FAMILY DANCE PARTY 💯," Holker Boss writes, adding the hashtags, "boss house" and "boss family."

While this isn't the first time the family has shown off their dance skills — Holker Boss and her husband frequently share videos of their moves on social media— Zaia seldom is seen dancing around on her own.

Last year, the couple opened up to PEOPLE about family life and how they balance parenting their three children.

"It still takes a village!" said Boss of how the household dynamic has changed since the couple welcomed Zaia. "[It's] a little challenging [because] we have family in Utah and Arizona; our family's spread out. But then also we have what would be our chosen family, our family friends in L.A., that are always there to help. And also we have nannies. And it does — it takes a whole village to run this thing."

"People always talk about how it takes a village for hair and makeup and styling — it's the same thing with having kids," added Holker Boss. "We have hands on deck all the time willing to help and jump on board."

"I will say, as parents, we're very, very hands-on parents. But as many people that you can have there to help you out with your kids — to love them, to share joy with them and laughter — it's a win-win for everyone," she said.

The So You Think You Can Dance alums' older kids are a big help when it comes to their baby sister too, though.

"Weslie's always just been the best big sister, even with Maddox before. It's like having a built-in babysitter," Boss said. "And with her new sister, she's also eager to help. Very, very helpful. And Maddox is really excited."

"And granted, he's been the baby for a really long time, so he definitely has mastered cartwheels," quipped The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ of his middle child and only son. "He's like, 'Look at me, look at me, look at me!' He definitely has those moments, but he also loves his little sister."