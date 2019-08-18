It'll Be a Girl for Pregnant Allison Holker and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'We Are So Grateful'

Image zoom Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker Splash News

A baby daughter will soon be dancing her way into the hearts of Allison Holker and Stephen “tWitch” Boss!

The couple, who announced in May that they were expecting their third child, revealed on Sunday that their new addition will be a girl.

Holker, 31, told fans the happy news on Instagram as she showed off sweet family photos from her gender reveal party.

“ITS A GIRL 💕 🎉. Can’t even express all the incredible emotions we are feeling right now!” she captioned the post. “I am so excited to be bringing in another beautiful baby girl into the world. And we are so grateful for all the LOVE that we were showered with yesterday from our friends and family joining us in the gender reveal! This baby girl is already surrounded by love and support! Here we go @sir_twitch_alot.”

She and Boss, 36, previously welcomed son Maddox Laurel in April 2016. Holker is also mom to daughter Weslie Renae from a previous relationship.

The So You Think You Can Dance star dressed for the occasion in a one-shouldered white jumpsuit, and shared a slideshow of photos from the day’s festivities, including a sweet family photo with Maddox and Weslie.

The dancers announced their pregnancy in May during a special Mother’s Day episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Being that it is Mother’s Day, we thought this was the perfect opportunity to announce that we’re having a baby!” Holker told the crowd.

“Congratulations!” said Ellen DeGeneres, joking to tWitch (who has been a DJ on the show since 2014), “How long have you known and kept this from me?”

“It’s been a while, Ellen. It’s been a little while. But you know, we gotta keep it under wraps for a second,” he replied. “Maddox has no idea what’s about to hit him. But Weslie’s so excited.”

Image zoom Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss with kids Maddox Laurel and Weslie Renae HARRY VAN GORKUM FOR HOMEGOODS

Holker has been keeping fans in the loop since the announcement, and frequently shares photos of her growing baby bump to Instagram.

“This journey has been incredible, wonderful, challenging at moments but so rewarding!” she wrote last week. “Here’s to Trusting the process, knowing that I am doing a great job, and to the fact that we are taking our beautiful family from 4 to 5!! This is an experience I am so incredibly grateful for!”

She and Boss, who met as all-stars on So You Think You Can Dance, were married in 2013 at producer Nigel Lythgoe’s winery in Paso Robles, California.