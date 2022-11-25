Allison Holker and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Celebrate Thanksgiving with Their 3 Kids: 'We Are Grateful'

"Being a wife and mother to this family is just the best gift I could ever ask for in this life!!" Allison Holker wrote on Thursday in the Instagram caption alongside a photo of her family

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 25, 2022 08:20 PM
allisonholker Verified HAPPY THANKSGIVING FROM THE BOSS FAMILY 2022!!! We are sending you all so much love and joy!! We are grateful for all of you for being such an incredible part of our lives!! And being a wife and mother to this family is just the best gift I could ever ask for in this life!! I am grateful for our families love, joy and health and hope to be able to keep spreading love!! #thebossfamily #thebosshouse #bossfamily #happythanksgiving
Photo: Allison Holker/Instagram

Allison Holker and her husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss showed off their family of five on Thanksgiving!

On Thursday, Holker, 34, shared a picture of herself with Boss, 40, and their three kids — Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14 — during the holiday celebration, captioning the post, "HAPPY THANKSGIVING FROM THE BOSS FAMILY 2022!!!"

"We are sending you all so much love and joy!! We are grateful for all of you for being such an incredible part of our lives!!" she wrote. "And being a wife and mother to this family is just the best gift I could ever ask for in this life!! I am grateful for our family's love, joy and health and hope to be able to keep spreading love!! #thebossfamily #thebosshouse #bossfamily #happythanksgiving @sir_twitch_alot @weslierboss @maddoxlboss @zaiaboss."

In the snapshot, Boss stood in the middle, embracing the group from behind while they posed for the camera.

The freestyle hip-hop dancer also shared a picture of his family on his Instagram account as they gathered at a dinner table filled with the feast from the holiday celebration including some vegetables, bread, and Turkey meat.

"Thankful for family. Thankful for health. Thankful for love. Thankful for life," he wrote in the caption. "Sending y'all so much love from our family to yours. 🦃❤️✌🏾 #bossfamily #turkeyday."

Additionally, Boss posted a clip of him and Holker with their youngest making a brief appearance as the couple showed off some moves, dancing to "Energy" by Beyonce and BEAM.

"Also thankful to share grooves with the love of my life @allisonholker ❤️❤️ #BossFamily #ZaiaWalkingOff 🤣🤣🤣," he captioned the post.

Earlier this month, the couple opened up about their kids and the possibility of expanding their family while speaking with Jennifer Hudson on her eponymous daytime show.

Noting that their kids are "not shy at all," Holker added, "We worry sometimes about it."

The couple then talked about their youngest daughter Zaia, who recently turned 3, when Hudson asked if they "miss having a newborn in the house."

RELATED VIDEO: Allison Holker & Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Family Motto Is "Face It 'Til You Make It"

"I sure do," Holker said firmly as both her husband and the audience reacted with surprise. "I think we would love to start trying for another one."

Asked how he felt, Boss replied, "We do. I love the little babies, I love them. It's a constant conversation."

