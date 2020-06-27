Allison Holker 'Proud' of Daughter Weslie, 12, for 'Standing Up for Herself' in Epic Clapback Video

Allison Holker is speaking up in support of her daughter Weslie after the 12-year-old shared a video to her TikTok page, responding to a commenter who asked why she “dresses like a boy.”

“Proud of my daughter for standing up for herself and using her voice,” Holker wrote in an Instagram caption alongside a repost of the TikTok footage. “We need to stop trying to tear each other down ... instead we should stand together understanding our uniqueness is beautiful! Love you @weslierboss.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Holker, 32, added several hashtags to the caption, #sayitlouderfortheonesintheback, #genz and #thisis12.

In the video, Weslie begins her response by saying, “Patriarchy is dead. Just because I don’t wear dresses and bright pink doesn’t mean I’m dressing like a boy.”

Never miss a story -- sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

“This is my style,” the preteen says. “I wear comfy clothes and darker colors and just because I dress like that doesn’t mean I’m dressing like a boy and it doesn’t mean that boys or girls are defined by certain things because of their gender.”

“It doesn’t mean anything and just because you can’t open your eyes doesn’t mean I'm about to change,” she concludes.

Last month, Holker shared a tribute to Weslie for her 12th birthday, writing, “I love you so much and watching you grow up each and every day is a pleasure. 12 years old and you are stunning in all ways, your smart, your caring, your the best big sister, a great friend and a beautiful daughter! You are by far one of my greatest accomplishments , I AM PROUD to be your momma!!”

In the caption, the So You Think You Can Dance alum also mentioned her daughter’s love of TikTok.

“I love all the memories we have together and all the ones we continue to make,” she wrote. “Disney trips, New York vacations, Hawaii 🤦‍♀️ (long story), afternoon painting, TIK TOK making, slime, newspaper walls, nails, shopping, playing settlers, riddles, twilight series marathons, wolf blood series Netflix, boy talks, life talks, and our absolute favorite TARGET runs.”