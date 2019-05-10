Best Mother's Day Ever! Baby on the Way for Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker

Allison Holker and Stephen “tWitch” Boss are adding to their family!

The couple announced on Friday’s special Mother’s Day episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that they are expecting another baby together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Baby on the way will join the So You Think You Can Dance alums’ son Maddox Laurel, 3, and daughter Weslie Renae.

“Being that it is Mother’s Day, we thought this was the perfect opportunity to announce that we’re having a baby!” the mom-to-be, 31, said during her surprise appearance before cheers erupted from the audience.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Allison Holker and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

RELATED GALLERY: Inside Allison Holker and Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Cozy Cali Home: “We’re That Family That Could Literally Never Leave the House”

“Congratulations!” said Ellen DeGeneres, joking to tWitch (who has been a DJ on the show since 2014), “How long have you known and kept this from me?”

“It’s been a while, Ellen. It’s been a little while. But you know, we gotta keep it under wraps for a second,” he replied.

The couple don’t know whether their bundle of joy on the way is a boy or a girl yet, but his or her older siblings are excited nonetheless — even though one of them doesn’t fully grasp what’s about to happen.

“Maddox has no idea what’s about to hit him,” said tWitch, 36. “But Weslie’s so excited.”

RELATED VIDEO: Hollywood at Home: Go Inside Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker’s Bedroom



And Holker said on the show Friday that her daughter had “tears coming down her face” when she learned she was going to be a big sister again.

“She loves being a big sister, so we’re really excited for them,” said the star.

Holker and tWitch met as all-stars on So You Think You Can Dance and married in 2013.