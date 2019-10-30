Watch Allison Holker 'Gettin' Jiggy wit It' at 39 Weeks Pregnant: 'Still Over Here Dancing Away'

Image zoom Allison Holker (R) and Stephen "tWitch" Boss Allison Holker/ Instagram

Allison Holker‘s mama moves are a force to be reckoned with!

The So You Think You Can Dance alum, 31, showed off her still-on-point groove capabilities in a video posted to her Instagram feed Saturday, where she and husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss busted out an impressively choreographed routine to Will Smith‘s 1997 hit “Gettin’ Jiggy wit It.”

Holker completely keeps up with her husband in the clip, showcasing a variety of quick-stepping moves (many performed in the music video by Smith himself!) that leveraged leg, hip and arm motions.

“39 weeks pregnant!! 💥 We still over here dancing away till baby girl decides its time to say hi to the world,” the mom-to-be captioned the fun footage. “@sir_twitch_alot love you more and more everyday!”

Sharing the same video, Boss, 37, wrote, “Feeling quite jiggy this weekend with my babes. Had to groove to the legendary ‘Big Willy’ @willsmith. And yeh @allisonholker still getting down! We are taking our little one through mad decades of party dances 🤣🤣”

This isn’t the first third-trimester dancing video the parents-to-be have starred in. They have danced to the tunes of Janet Jackson, Brandy and more — and most recently, at the 38-week mark, they got down to “Every Little Step I Take” by Bobby Brown.

“Hey guys we are getting closer and closer to our Delivery Day. So I’m just over here dancing my way to the end,” Holker captioned the clip from last week. “Thanks @sir_twitch_alot for your constant attention, love and support, seriously you are the biggest help in so many ways!”

“We are getting closer to the end which can be a tricky time as you’re just wondering when and how it’s all gonna go down (literally),” she added. “So for us we listen to music and move to keep our minds ready and happy!”

The couple — who already share son Maddox Laurel, 3½, and daughter Weslie Renae, 11 — first announced that they were expecting their third child during a special Mother’s Day episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

They then revealed the baby’s sex in August, with Holker telling fans the happy news on Instagram as she showed off sweet family photos from her “gender reveal” party.

And with a little girl on the way whom he feels “sheer joy and elation” about welcoming, Boss still has one thing on his to-do list as he prepares for her new arrival.

“Then the reality set in that I need to learn to do hair!” he told MINI magazine in a recent interview. “Everyday ponytail for the win.”